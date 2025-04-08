Medical Detachment soldiers honor past at annual Bataan Death Memorial March

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Tara Hanks takes part in the annual Bataan Death Memorial March, March 22,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Tara Hanks takes part in the annual Bataan Death Memorial March, March 22, 2025 at White Sands Missile Range, NM. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

As the first rays of sun rise above the New Mexico desert, the silence is broken by the crunch of boots on sand and gravel. Among the thousands of determined marchers are seven members of the Washington Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, who helped honor the memory of those who endured one of the most harrowing ordeals of World War II: the Bataan Death March. Each step they take in the 26.2-mile Bataan Memorial Death March is a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and a legacy that refuses to fade.



“I have watched and heard stories from 1st Sgt. Zaragoza, Chief Warrant Office 3 Orr and Lt. Col. Boitano participating in this event since I was a brand-new soldier at the 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion and always wanted to be a part of it,” said Sgt. 1st Class Taryn McKee, readiness non-commissioned officer for the medical detachment. “Last year was the first time I finally got a chance to attend in person, with a civilian firefighter friend, and it was pretty life changing.”



In April 1942, a dark chapter in WWII history unfolded. Following the surrender of Bataan to Japanese forces, approximately 75,000 American and Filipino troops were forced to march more than 60 miles under brutal conditions, with little food or water. Thousands died from starvation, disease, abuse or execution. The Bataan Death March became a powerful symbol of American resilience and a reminder of the atrocities of war.



The annual memorial march brings veterans, civilians and service members together to ensure that the legacy of those who suffered and died is never forgotten.



The Army ROTC Department at New Mexico State University began sponsoring the Bataan Memorial Death March in 1989 to mark a page in history that affected many local families. In 1992, White Sands Missile Range and the New Mexico National Guard joined as sponsors, and the event was moved to White Sands Missile Range.



Since its inception, participation has grown from about 100 to nearly 9,600 marchers, drawing participants from across the U.S. and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians also choose to take on the challenge. Participants select between a 14.2-mile course or a full 26.2-mile marathon.



Marchers participate for many reasons: personal challenge, the spirit of competition, building esprit de corps within their units, or to honor a family member or veteran who endured the original Bataan Death March or was held as a prisoner of war.



For members of the Medical Detachment, the march has become a point of pride, inspiring them to come together each year for training and travel.



“1st Sgt. Zaragoza told the full-timers to pick something that would challenge us, and he’d make sure we were given the opportunity. That led to a conversation between Sgt. 1st Class McKee and me,” said Staff Sgt. Tara Hanks, supply non-commissioned officer for the medical detachment. “I told her that I’d do the Bataan if she did, and she said she would if I would.”



Five other members of the Medical Detachment joined the duo, training together with early morning ruck marches when they could find time. Both McKee and Hanks agreed that they wished they had had more time to prepare.



“We did a few short three- to six-mile ruck marches as an office early in the year, but between college classes, TDY (temporary duty) trips, and normal work duties, I had probably the least ideal preparation for a marathon imaginable," McKee said. "My last workout was an Army Combat Fitness Test at Senior Leaders Course, 12 days prior to the event. I didn’t get to my hotel room in Las Cruces until midnight on Friday, which left a little over three hours of sleep before heading to the start line.”



Hanks faced similar obstacles.



“During the last 2.2 miles, my head quit, but my feet kept going," Hanks said. "I felt pain, joy, accomplishment, and pride. Sgt. 1st Class McKee, my husband and son were waiting for me as I finished my struggle shuffle — which I thought was a run.”



Despite the difficulties, both Hanks and McKee are already looking forward to 2026.



“Already planning next year’s trip. I’m gonna beat my time — and my oldest son wants to go with me,” Hanks said.



McKee expressed pride in the Medical Detachment’s strong showing.



“I just want to say how proud I am of the Medical Detachment’s representation at an event like this," McKee said. "A comment was made to me after a ruck in November that rucking isn’t usually associated with Medical Command. So, it’s really cool to see so many from our unit make the commitment to attend such a historically significant event — and absolutely crush it.”