LRC Stuttgart employee with long line of family service excited about Army’s 250th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Miles Wilhelm, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Miles Wilhelm, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, said he comes from a long line of family members who served in the military. Talking about his first Army civilian job at LRC Stuttgart, he said, “I’m glad I get this chance to continue supporting Soldiers and Army Families. I appreciate this opportunity to serve, especially during this special year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – Miles Wilhelm checked an important box when he accepted a position in Germany with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart last summer. Previously, the logistics management specialist was an active-duty Army officer for about five years and in the Army Reserve for an equal amount of time, but he and his family never had the opportunity to serve in Europe until now.



Now an Army civilian employee at LRC Stuttgart, Wilhelm said coming from a long line of family members who served in the military, he feels privileged to be doing so himself, especially in the heart of Europe and during the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday.



“My grandfather was a Merchant Marine during World War II, and my other grandfather served in the Red Cross during World War II. My father was a career serviceman in the Marines and the Navy, and I grew up a military brat in places like the Great Lakes, Guam and Virginia,” Wilhelm said.



“Also, my sister is still serving. She was active-duty Army, and now she’s an Army Reserve officer,” said Wilhelm, who worked at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School as a logistics captain’s career course instructor and finished his uniformed service as a company commander in civil affairs at the rank of major.



“I’m glad I was provided this opportunity in beautiful Germany. I’m glad I get this chance to continue supporting Soldiers and Army Families. I appreciate this opportunity to serve, especially during this special year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said.



At LRC Stuttgart, the 42-year-old father of four and husband of 13 years said he’s responsible for a variety of tasks. In addition to his job as a plans and operations specialist, Wilhelm assists with the LRC’s information technology requirements and human resources actions. He also produces detailed reports that are sent up to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. In addition to this, recently he was the LRC Stuttgart representative during a community-wide force protection exercise.



But he doesn’t do it alone. Wilhelm, who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware, said his team at LRC Stuttgart operate as a “tightknit, well-oiled logistics readiness machine. LRC Stuttgart is simply an amazing team,” he said.



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.