Command in the Spotlight – Public Works Department High Voltage Team

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 11, 2025) – When severe weather conditions caused a series of base-wide power outages at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, the Public Works Department (PWD) High Voltage Team sprinted into action, Jan. 18, 2025.



During this particularly bad instance, the PWD High Voltage Team, comprised of Sailors and Italian personnel, responded to failed circuits in the area within less than an hour, and their technical expertise and comradery resulted in an expedient, effective response.



“Their one-hour response time resulted in customers feeling minimal effects of power stoppages, due primarily to the aged system,” said Chief Utilitiesman Jacob Weatherford, Utilities Energy Management (UEM) branch chief. “Their dedication to preventative maintenance and their knowledge of the electrical systems provides a one-of-a-kind response capability of highly specialized personnel without the need for commercial utility system restoral services.”



The team troubleshot various overload mechanisms, closed circuits in order to restore power, provided electrical bypasses so repairs could be made safely, and power was restored by 2 p.m.



“Their performance of switching evolutions on potentially dangerous equipment has earned them my greatest respect,” said Construction Electricians 2nd Class Michael Pineiro, from Long Island, New York. “Their attention to their work and heartfelt care to the electrical system energizing almost every structure on this base is something I wish was rewarded handsomely.”



Pineiro also works with Construction Electrician 2nd Class Barron Lee Hadley Jr., from Princeton, Illinois. Both have been assigned to NAS Sigonella for more than two years and joined the Navy due to an affinity for the military and working with electricity. Pineiro is getting a degree in Construction Technology and Hadley is getting a degree in Electric Power Technology. They credit much of the success of their team to the Italian personnel they work with.



“After many years of collaboration here as a contractor, it was a privilege to become part of this great reality,” said Paola Mocciarro. “Serving here means carrying out our work with maximum commitment and professionalism to guarantee Sigonella’s mission without any problems.”



Besides Mocciarro, the Italian personnel serving on the team include: Giuseppe Gerratana, Carmelo D’Amico, Nunzio Debole, Salvatore Zito and Agatino Seminerio, who together have more than 40 years of combined experience in the field. They enjoy spending their time at home, playing sports, motor biking, and fishing. Most cited the good working conditions and reliable employment as to why they work for NAS Sigonella. Many see their employment as a great source of pride and as a testament to the relationship between the installation and the local community.



PWD Sigonella provides facilities lifecycle support focused on the Fleet, Fighter, and Family, and reports to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central. NAVFAC’s innovation, responsiveness, and agility enable a forward-deployed, rotational and surge-capable Navy.



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.



