South Carolina National Guard connects with community one mile in their shoes at a time

EASTOVER, S.C. – The 218th Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, hosted its fifth annual "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" at McCrady Training Center on April 9, 2025. Approximately thirty Soldiers from various South Carolina Army National Guard units participated in the event. Each year, this walk signifies more than just a mile of running or walking; it means support for victims of sexual violence.



Born in 2001 as a visual protest – men walking in high heels to highlight women's vulnerability – the event has blossomed into a global movement.



"To every survivor — we see you, we support you, and we are fighting alongside you." said Sgt. Travis Duncan, Resiliency and START program coordinator.



The mile-long walk is a symbolic journey, a time for reflection, a time to think about what one can do to open a line of communication and have real, honest conversations about a topic that, at times, seems taboo.



"We gather here during April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to raise our voices and move our feet for a cause that too often goes unspoken." said Col. Erika Perry, commander, 218th Regional Training Institute, South Carolina Army National Guard "Today, we walk a mile in someone else's shoes-not because we can ever truly understand their experience, but because we want to honor it, acknowledge it, and fight for a world where no one has to endure it again."



The presence of support resources such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program, United Service Organizations (USO), Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC), Substance Abuse Program (SAP), Office of Resilience and Suicide Prevention, and Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW), show the South Carolina National Guard's commitment to providing tangible help. Staffed by trained professionals, these programs support those navigating difficult times.



The South Carolina National Guard's "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" event is a powerful reminder that confronting sexual violence requires willingness to challenge assumptions, and a commitment to creating a truly inclusive space for healing and support. It's a step forward, not just in distance but in understanding.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 19:40 Story ID: 495063 Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard connects with community one mile in their shoes at a time, by SGT Travis Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.