NAS Sigonella Bids Farewell to CO During Change of Command

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 10, 2025) Capt. Daniel M. Martins relieved Capt. Aaron F. Shoemaker as commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, during a change of command ceremony on board NAS Sigonella, April 10.



Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), served as keynote speaker and praised Shoemaker for his hard work throughout his tenure.



“Skipper, you should be proud of the amazing job you and your team have done; your contributions and efforts have directly impacted the lives of our Sailors, America’s relationship with Italy and the Navy’s mission overall in the region,” said Collins. “Thank you for your dedication and for your continual pursuit of excellence. You not only led your people honorably and decisively, but you were a tremendous amount of support for your fellow COs… and in a Navy of talented officers, you are one of the best, and it has been a privilege and an honor to serve with you.”



Shoemaker credited his staff of Sailors and civilians for overcoming many challenges and finding new solutions to increase their support to the fleet.



“This has truly been an opportunity of a lifetime, and the most personally and professionally rewarding assignment of my career,” said Shoemaker. “All that we’ve been able to accomplish wouldn’t have been possible without the tremendous dedication and professionalism of this team.”



During his tenure, Shoemaker oversaw numerous construction projects and multiple base-wide energy efficiency projects, which reduced utility costs by $807,000 per year, with a reduction in total energy consumption of 13.35 percent. He instituted numerous environmental plans and practices, exceeding both U.S. and European Union controls and regulations, including a 10-year housing lease modification resulting in security and quality of life initiatives, and energy savings valued at $21 million, at no cost to the government. His direct management and oversight of bachelor quarters and family housing led to a 91 percent customer service rating.



Shoemaker was the primary liaison for NATO's largest anti-surface warfare exercise Dynamic Manta in 2024 and 2025, and he hosted aircraft from 10 NATO nations, including six U.S. Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft and two NATO helicopters.



Locally, he worked with numerous governors, mayors and business owners, accepting several prestigious awards on behalf of NAS Sigonella's 1,500 volunteers who supported more than 300 community relations events.



Shoemaker helped pioneer a Suicide Prevention Program recognized as the #1 program across nine installations by the EURAFCENT Suicide Prevention Office. His security team also recorded a 97% Final Evaluation Problem Score, the 3rd highest of any installation throughout U.S. Navy history.



In his award citation, Commander, Navy Installations Command Vice. Adm. Scott Gray praised Shoemaker for his leadership and dedication while serving as NAS Sigonella commanding officer.



“Capt. Shoemaker drove a culture of war­fighting readiness,” said Gray. “A relentless steward of limited resources, he solidified infrastructure investment enabling maximum power projection in support of distributed maritime operations, resulting in new heights of mission accomplishment by the deployed, contingency, and transient forces of five combatant commanders operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.”



Shoemaker served as NAS Sigonella Commanding Officer since April 2022. His next assignment will be chief of staff at Naval District Washington in Washington, D.C.



In his remarks, Martins said he looked forward to working with all the dedicated personnel who support NAS Sigonella’s mission, and serve Fleet, fighter and family every day.



“Since 1959, we have worked together for more than 65 years to ensure peace and stability in this region, safeguarding the security of the United States, NATO and Italia,” said Martins. “I hope to continue the hard work and excellent relationship established and fostered by Capt. Shoemaker. Together, Naval Air Station Sigonella and Sicily will continue to operate as the Hub of the Mediterranean, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.”



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official.

