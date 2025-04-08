On Army’s 250th birthday, TMP dispatcher says working for Army best decision he’s ever made

Photo By Cameron Porter | Cristiano Dias is a transportation motor pool dispatcher with Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Cristiano Dias is a transportation motor pool dispatcher with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz. He’s been supporting U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the Kaiserslautern Military Community his entire adult life. “Working for the U.S. Army is the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Dias, “and it’s exciting to be working for the U.S. Army on its 250th birthday year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Cristiano Dias has been supporting U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the Kaiserslautern Military Community his entire adult life. The 47-year-old local national employee started as a Stars and Stripes delivery driver in 1997 when he was 19. He also worked as a supervisor for the gate guards at Volgeweh and Rhine Ordnance Barracks for 19 years, and he was at the Deployment Processing Center on ROB for five more.



For the last year, Dias has been supporting the Kaiserslautern Military Community and the Army in a new role. Since June, the lifelong resident of Kaiserslautern whose family came to Germany from Portugal works as a transportation motor pool dispatcher with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz.



Dias said he and his team at the TMP office on Daenner Kaserne provide non-tactical vehicle support to USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz and the 405th AFSB headquarters. This support consists of over 180 vehicles, to include all the military police SUVs as well as various fire trucks and emergency vehicles at Sembach, Coleman Barracks and Germersheim, plus more.



Dias and his team administer the TMP program for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. This includes issuing dispatches, calling in service and maintenance requests, providing direct customer service and support, handling administrative requirements like speeding tickets or accident investigation support, and overall TMP fleet management.



“Working for the U.S. Army is the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Dias, “and it’s exciting to be working for the U.S. Army on its 250th birthday year. I mean, 250 years is a long time. I think the next 250 years will be ever better. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



Dias and his wife of 19 years have two children. They’ve been together for 30, and their 23-year-old daughter is studying to be an English and a Spanish teacher. Their 19-year-old son may also pursue further education goals, but he’s not 100 percent decided, just yet.



“I’m very thankful for my work supporting the Army all these years. I’ve been able to take care of my family, and I really enjoy what I do,” said Dias. “I have a great team at the TMP office, and we all work really well together. We make sure all our customers have the vehicles they need to complete their missions.”



When he’s not providing TMP support, Dias enjoys performing at parties and events in Kaiserslautern and Ramstein-Miesenbach at a singer. His musical style of choice is traditional German music, plus love songs and some rock and country. He also was the winner of ‘The Voice of Kaiserslautern’ in 2022.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.