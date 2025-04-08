AFMC Commanders Visits Combined Training with the 65th Medical Brigade

Col. Arroyo and Command Sgt. Maj. Price (65th Medical Brigade command team) had the honor of hosting Brig. Gen. Lee (Armed Forces Medical Command Korea) during a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise conducted at LTA Watkins. U.S. Soldiers from the 502nd Field Hospital, 65th Medical Brigade trained side by side with KATUSAs and Republic of Korea Army OJT (on the job training) Noncommissioned Officers to enhance integration and readiness in a simulated battlefield environment.



Brig. Gen. Lee visited with troops on the ground, offering words of encouragement and recognizing those who demonstrated exceptional dedication and teamwork throughout the training. Exercises like these continue to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance and ensure our combined forces are ready to respond anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 05:00 Story ID: 494985 Location: KR