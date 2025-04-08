CIF supply tech from Sweden proud to be part of Army community on its 250th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Carina Sweney is a supply technician with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carina Sweney is a supply technician with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden at the Central Issue Facility on Clay Kaserne. Being a part of the Army community for 30 years – first at AAFES and then as a family member and now as an Army local national employee – Sweney said she has a strong connection with the Army. “Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Carina Sweney moved from her home country of Sweden to Germany for the experience, she said. The supply technician at the Central Issue Facility in Wiesbaden wanted to learn a new culture and improve her German. Now, married to an American for 25 years with two adult children and a 17-year-old, the local national employee with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden said the Army has been a part of their lives for a very long time.



“My family and I have been around the Army for many years,” said Sweney, who started working at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in Stuttgart in 1995. “When I married my husband, he was working as an Army contractor. We’ve been stationed in Stuttgart, Bamberg, Fort Bragg, and now Wiesbaden, and my children went to school in these Army communities. We’ve always had a strong connection to the Army. It’s part of who we are.”



Working as a local national civilian employee with LRC Wiesbaden since September, the 52-year-old CIF supply tech from Gothenburg, Sweden, said she now has an even stronger Army connection.



“It’s nice to be a part of the Army community, first at AAFES and then as a family member and now as an Army local national employee. I’m proud to be a part of the Army community, especially this year on its 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” said Sweney.



At the CIF on Clay Kaserne, Sweney and her coworkers are responsible for outfitting all the Soldiers in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community with their Organization Clothing and Individual Equipment needs. From issuing OCIE to exchanging worn or damaged items to equipment turn-in when the Soldiers are out processing – Sweeney and her CIF team work extremely hard.



“A lot of Soldiers are scared of the CIF for whatever reason,” Sweney said. “We try to make their experiences less scary and horrible and more helpful. My coworkers are the best. They work extremely hard to take care of the Soldiers here and meet all their CIF needs.”



