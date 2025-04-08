New Technology, Techniques Transform Oral Surgery

For most service members, a trip to the dental clinic usually had one thing in common – the dreaded teeth X-ray machine. The 1920s process required everyone to stand completely still and bite down on a hard plastic, that one can only describe as uncomfortable.



That archaic technology is no more.



The 633d Medical Group’s oral surgery clinic recently implemented two new processes called Cone Beam Computed Tomography and Virtual Surgical Planning.



Unlike older imaging methods, the new CBCT technology allows patients to remain seated throughout the procedure, which has proven to increase comfort and minimize stress.



These processes also allow doctors to plan procedures with greater accuracy and ease which in turn enables patients to return to the mission faster and healthier.



“This X-ray type is proven to provide a more accurate measurement for treatment planning, as well as higher resolution images,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Naomi Davies, 633d Dental Squadron dental technician. “CBCT is typically more comfortable to patients than receiving X-rays. This lessens the chance of deficiencies shown in the image due to unintended patient movement during a scan.”



According to Davies, the technology also provides several other key benefits, such as: noninvasive, rapid scan times, enhanced image precision, and display modes that are specifically designed for maxillofacial imaging. Maxillofacial imaging are scans that showcase the sinuses, teeth and jaws and can be used to diagnose diseases, disorders, and conditions in those areas.



Davies explained, the advances of CBCT doesn’t only assists technicians, but it also allows surgeons to create 3D renderings of a patient’s skull. These detailed digital models play a vital role in another new process known as Virtual Surgical Planning.



A VSP is a proactive approached used by collaborative medical teams to meticulously plan an upcoming surgery before stepping into the operating room. During the VSP process, the team simulates the procedure using digital 3D models. This allows doctors to choose the most effective surgical approaches, identify challenges, pre-order the necessary tools and guides, and anticipate potential outcomes.



“This is part of our planning process,” said Maj. Mathew Clark, 633d DS oral and maxillofacial surgeon “We go through, essentially, a virtual meeting where we plan the surgery, and then we order different things based on what we feel is beneficial to get a good result. This level of pre-planning shortens surgery times, reduces patient risks, and improves the rate of recovery.”



With VSP ensuring a safer surgery, Airmen and Soldiers are returning to their jobs to complete the mission quicker than before.



These innovations in oral surgery have transformed the patient experience and keeps the 633d DS on par with industry best practices and standards.



With the integration of CBCT and VSP technology advances, the 633d Dental Squadron is dedicated to delivering exceptional care by integrating these innovative developments, allowing Airmen and Soldiers to quickly return to their duties and maintain readiness.

