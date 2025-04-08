Annual MILITARY STAR ‘Your Holiday Bill is on Us Sweepstakes’ Awards Nearly $40,000 to Military Shoppers

DALLAS – Five service members walked away with more than $16,000 in MILITARY STAR® card account credits as grand-prize winners in the Exchange Credit Program’s Your Holiday Bill is on Us Sweepstakes, part of nearly $40,000 awarded to military shoppers in the annual event.



Through November and December each year, all shoppers worldwide who used their MILITARY STAR card were automatically entered in the sweepstakes—with more than 4.7 million entries in 2024.



“The Your Holiday Bill is on Us Sweepstakes is another exciting way to reward MILITARY STAR cardmembers and Exchange shoppers during a busy shopping season,” said Exchange Credit Program Senior Vice President Tommy Ward. “We’re thrilled to honor members of the military community from active-duty service members to spouses and civilians with these great prizes.”



Along with the five grand-prize winners who had their balances paid off or a minimum $2,500 statement credit, 10 second-place winners received $1,000 statement credits and 25 third-place winners received $500 statement credits, totaling nearly $40,000.



One lucky winner—Air Force spouse Jessica Alvarez—was presented with her prize at the Holloman Air Force Base Main Exchange. Joined by her husband, Senior Airman Austin Alvarez, and the Holloman Exchange team, Jessica was presented with a mock check for her prize amount.



“I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said. “I was so excited to tell my husband.”



Other grand-prize winners included:



• Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Myers, San Diego Main Navy Exchange

• Navy Retired Petty Officer 1st Class Benny Soto, Air Force Academy Exchange

• Army Spc. Sarah Talman, Fort Bragg Exchange

• Elinor Brocklehurst, Air Force civilian, Dover Air Force Base Exchange



Since 2013, the Your Holiday Bill is on Us Sweepstakes has awarded nearly $440,000 in total to military shoppers. The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Authorized shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR cards at any military exchange or commissary, Exchange mall vendor, Armed Forces Recreation Center, ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com. and more.



Cardmembers enjoy everyday benefits, including:

• 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases.

• Earning points on purchases and automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

• A $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.

• No annual, late, or over-limit fees.

• Industry-low flat APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



For more information, see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Social-media-friendly version: Nearly $40,000 in prizes were awarded to 40 lucky MILITARY STAR cardmembers in the annual Your Holiday Bill is on Us Sweepstakes, including five grand-prize winners having their account balances paid in full or a minimum $2,500 statement credit. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Vh



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day at 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.09.2025 13:38 Story ID: 494942 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual MILITARY STAR ‘Your Holiday Bill is on Us Sweepstakes’ Awards Nearly $40,000 to Military Shoppers, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.