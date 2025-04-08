628th Medical Group join forces to enhance readiness during joint exercise

Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Charleston Medical Group’s U. S. Air Force Lt. Col, Matthew Greene,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Charleston Medical Group’s U. S. Air Force Lt. Col, Matthew Greene, flight surgeon, performs a rapid health assessment on an exercise patient during exercise TURBO DISTRIBUTION 25-01 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., participated in joint exercise TURBO DISTRIBUTION 25-01 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass, from March 11 to 18, exercising and inserting medical readiness into the field operation event.



"Our goal for the exercise was to minimize the impact of disease and nonbattle injuries during contingency operations while providing limited medical support within exercise and real-world scenarios," said Air Force Maj. Ashley Talbot, the Public Health flight commander and 628th MDG’s Global Reach Laydown team chief.



The team served as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Joint Task Force, providing preventive health assessments and medical care across two locations for 157 Army and Air Force personnel. Additionally, the team increased their readiness skillsets by conducting aeromedical evacuation training with their Army flight medic peers using an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter equipped with an integrated electronically controlled litter system capable of transporting six patients.



"Our team not only conducted site selection health assessments and medical care but also fully supported and integrated with our contingency response teams," Talbot said. "Within the first 48 hours, we shadowed nearly every one of the 32 types of Air Force Specialty Codes and Military Occupational Specialties present to see how their processes worked, what their barriers were in a field scenario, and to get to know them on a personal level. The increased rapport amongst the members helped tremendously with getting the word out on health measures and keeping our team safe.”



The medics took special care to serve the team's mental and physical needs, briefing the team at each shift change on different aspects of field health, from stress and mental health triggers to thermal stress and environmental concerns and even some healthy habits discussions.



The GRL team has various expertise and experience in the field. These skills allowed the team to expedite contingency water requirements and ensure forces were cared for simultaneously at a forward operating base and the central location.



"The team exceeded expectations, ensured the mission's success, and shed light on preventative health capacities in a contingency location," Talbot said.



A key part of the exercise was the cooperative efforts between the GRL team and the 621st Contingency Response Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The squadron fully integrated medics into the team, inviting them to collaborate on situations and scenarios involving base operations.



They also discussed the importance of medical clearance for personnel, ensuring full integration with the 621st Contingency Response Squadron started before tasking with review and understanding of mission requirements.



"Although separated by thousands of miles, I am confident in the readiness capabilities and relationship between the 628th MDG GRL and 621st CRS. This made the exercise even more successful in preparing for the future and certifying the team's performance in conducting missions globally," she concluded.