Service Beyond Self: Pittsburgh MEPS Testing Tech Leads with purpose

Courtesy Photo | Matthew Kaminski, Pittsburgh MEPS test score technician (far right), poses with other...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Matthew Kaminski, Pittsburgh MEPS test score technician (far right), poses with other volunteers during a Special Olympics event. Matthew Kaminski founded "Meetup Volunteers Pittsburgh" a local volunteering group that has garnered more than 600 members and contributes to various charities and non-profits aiming to make a positive difference in the Pittsburgh area and beyond. see less | View Image Page

Matthew Kaminski, a dedicated Test Score Technician at Pittsburgh Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), spent more than two decades serving his country in uniform, first in the Navy, then in the Air Force and now out of uniform as a federal employee. His service doesn’t stop there, Kaminski is also the driving force behind MVP - Meetup Volunteers Pittsburgh, a community organization he founded two and a half years ago that has grown to more than 600 members.



“I first started volunteering in the ‘90s when I was in the Navy,” said Kaminski. “Ever since then, I’ve had a heart for helping out. One of the things that motivated me to start up again was to get back in touch with people after the COVID-19 pandemic - to be out there supporting and to be human again.”



What started as a single charity walk at a local sports stadium has now expanded into a network of volunteers supporting multiple causes across Pittsburgh. From playing bingo with veterans to organizing Special Olympics events and serving meals to those in need, Kaminski and his group have made a lasting impact on the city.



“The impact the events have on the community keep me motivated,” he said. “Seeing people come together to support a cause reminds me why I do this – it’s not just about giving back but about building something meaningful with others.”



Kaminski credits the success of MVP to a combination of technology and word-of-mouth. Using a volunteering website, he was able to connect like-minded individuals looking to give back. From there, it was a matter of building relationships, paying it forward and allowing members to suggest and organize events themselves.



“I make sure to tell new members, ‘If you have an idea for an event, let me know—I’ll make it happen,’” said Kaminski. “That’s how we keep growing and staying active.”



One of the group’s most impactful initiatives is its weekly work with Light of Life Rescue Mission, where volunteers serve dinner to the homeless. Additionally, MVP members regularly support Miracle League baseball games for athletes with special needs, participate in cancer research fundraisers and contribute to veteran-focused initiatives, including the Operation Veteran Now (OVN) motorcycle run.



“The OVN motorcycle run event was especially powerful,” Kaminski said. “Seeing all those motorcycles riding together, alongside a moving wall displaying the dog tags of every Pennsylvania service member lost in the Global War on Terror—it was a reminder of why we do what we do.”

Despite the demands of his role at Pittsburgh MEPS, Kaminski manages to dedicate nearly all his free time to volunteering.



“This is what I focus on in my off time,” he explained. “Whether it’s making calls, sending emails or coordinating with local organizations, it’s what drives me.”



Kaminski isn’t alone in his efforts. Pittsburgh MEPS personnel, including Army Capt. Shikerrah Maultsby, Pittsburgh MEPS assistant operations officer, have become active MVP members.



“I like volunteering at Light of Life,” said Maultsby. “We serve dinner there and get to put a smile on people’s faces, which has been really rewarding.”



Maultsby, now an MVP event organizer, helps plan initiatives such as community farming projects and food bank programs. Recently, even more MEPS volunteers have joined the cause.



“The support from my MEPS colleagues has been incredible,” Kaminski said. “And I was especially excited when our commander decided to have all military personnel attend our upcoming Special Olympics event.”



Kaminski’s passion for volunteering became even more personal when he learned about the upcoming Crush Cancer Bicycle Tournament. Having lost his mother to cancer in 2013, the event struck a deep connection for him as its proceeds support the same hospital where she received treatment.



“These events put wind in my sails,” he said. “Every time we complete a volunteer project, I’m excited for the next opportunity to make a difference.”



From his decades of military service to his ongoing commitment to community work, Kaminski embodies the spirit of selflessness and dedication. His leadership in both Pittsburgh MEPS and MVP serves as an inspiration—not only to his colleagues but to the entire Pittsburgh community.



“For me, it’s about more than just volunteering- it’s about creating something that outlives us,” said Kaminski. “You only have so many heartbeats in this lifetime, and I want to spend mine making a difference. If we can lift others up and be a force for good, no matter the need, then we’ve spent our time well.”