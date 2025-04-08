35th FW Hosts Mayor's Room Grand Opening Ceremony

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – 35th Fighter Wing (FW) leadership welcomed Misawa City mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama and city officials to the Misawa City Mayor’s Room Grand Opening Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2025.



The ceremony began with U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th FW commander, delivering opening remarks and reaffirming the importance of the strong relationship between Misawa AB and Misawa City.



“The Mayor’s Room stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Misawa Air Base and Misawa City,” said Davidson. “Its walls tell a story of partnership and shared history decorated with photos of past and present Misawa City mayors, including Mayor Kohiyama. Each image captures moments of connection, milestones and celebrations in the deep-rooted ties that bind our communities together.”



Davidson and Kohiyama took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the Mayor’s Room. This gesture symbolized the continued collaboration between the two communities.



“I see the mayor’s room as a tribute to the achievements of Misawa City mayors and Misawa Air Base installation commanders in building coexistence and coprosperity over so many years,” said Kohiyama. “Let me conclude by expressing my wish for this Mayor’s Room to serve as an impetus for even deeper ties between our residents and the U.S. military at Misawa Air Base.”



The Mayor’s Room symbolizes a renewed chapter in the long-standing partnership between Misawa AB and Misawa City. Through shared stories, mutual respect and continued collaboration, the space stands as a reflection of both communities' enduring commitment to one another.

