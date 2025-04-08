Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW Hosts Mayor's Room Grand Opening Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.04.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – 35th Fighter Wing (FW) leadership welcomed Misawa City mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama and city officials to the Misawa City Mayor’s Room Grand Opening Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2025.

    The ceremony began with U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th FW commander, delivering opening remarks and reaffirming the importance of the strong relationship between Misawa AB and Misawa City.

    “The Mayor’s Room stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Misawa Air Base and Misawa City,” said Davidson. “Its walls tell a story of partnership and shared history decorated with photos of past and present Misawa City mayors, including Mayor Kohiyama. Each image captures moments of connection, milestones and celebrations in the deep-rooted ties that bind our communities together.”

    Davidson and Kohiyama took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the Mayor’s Room. This gesture symbolized the continued collaboration between the two communities.

    “I see the mayor’s room as a tribute to the achievements of Misawa City mayors and Misawa Air Base installation commanders in building coexistence and coprosperity over so many years,” said Kohiyama. “Let me conclude by expressing my wish for this Mayor’s Room to serve as an impetus for even deeper ties between our residents and the U.S. military at Misawa Air Base.”

    The Mayor’s Room symbolizes a renewed chapter in the long-standing partnership between Misawa AB and Misawa City. Through shared stories, mutual respect and continued collaboration, the space stands as a reflection of both communities' enduring commitment to one another.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2025 01:25
    Story ID: 494897
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Hosts Mayor's Room Grand Opening Ceremony, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Misawa City

