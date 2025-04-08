US, ROK Air Forces to conduct combined CSAR exercise CSARTE 25-2

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan AB, ROK, and the 18th Wing, Kadena AB, Japan, along with Republic of Korea Air Force personnel, will conduct Combined Search and Rescue Training Event 25-2, at Osan AB, April 7-18.



The field training exercise will focus on enhancing joint CSAR capabilities and interoperability between U.S and ROK personnel recovery forces across the region.



“Maintaining our combined and joint search and rescue network through training events like CSARTE 25-2 reinforces our regional reach and streamlines joint integration, while also strengthening relationships between ROK and U.S. forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Brig. Gen. Kurt Helphinstine, Seventh Air Force deputy commander. “I have participated in real-world combat search and rescue operations and can testify to the realism and intensity of this exercise.”



CSARTE 25-2 involves close coordination with ROK forces at all levels, from planning to execution, incorporating the joint expertise and experience of all ranks of combined personnel as U.S. and ROK Airmen are joined by U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps members.



Additionally, approximately 13 different types of aircraft will come together for realistic training in complex situations.



U.S. aircraft flying from Korean-based locations include the A-10 Warthog, F-16 Fighting Falcon, the MQ-9 Reaper, MV-22 Osprey, UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, and MQ-1 Predator. Long-range assets, such as the E-3B Sentry and KC-135 Stratotanker based at Kadena AB, Japan, will be used to extend the reach and effectiveness of the CSAR forces, showcasing the scalable nature of the combined CSAR and Personnel Recovery architecture, able to adjust to the needs of the mission and enabling flexible maneuvering across the Indo-Pacific region.



“We can operate anywhere we’re directed, including the East or West Sea, and our aircrew can rest assured that we have a well-rehearsed plan to pick them up during peace time or combat operations,” Helphinstine said.

