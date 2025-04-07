Streamlining air mobility: The crucial role of APEX load directors at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - A C-17 Globemaster III loomed above the Airman standing on the flight line’s tarmac, the cargo plane’s large fuselage waiting to be packed.



For U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Lento, a 437th Aerial Port Squadron air freight technician it wasn't a typical day at work; this was Lento’s first time directing the loading of a C-17’s cargo on his own. He was feeling the pressure but up to the task at hand. He double-checked with his crew, ensuring every pallet, every bit of cargo, was tied down and accounted for. When the aircrew arrived, he took a deep breath as the loadmaster took over. His work was approved. This was the first time Lento proved himself as an APEX load director, but it wasn’t the last.



Aerial port Airmen play a critical role ensuring cargo flow, even if the loadmasters are not present to supervise the loading. This is where the Aerial Port Expeditor (APEX) program comes in, a program that certifies and empowers port Airmen to load cargo onto an aircraft without the supervision of a loadmaster. They deliver mission readiness, quick-turn capability, and smooth air mobility operation.



Scott Phillips, 437th APS APEX program manager, has directed the program for a decade.



"It hasn't changed all that much," Phillips said. "The technical orders have changed, but the fundamental process remains the same: empowering our people to own the process of loading.”



APEX represents an opportunity to take on greater responsibility. Airmen undergo a thorough selection and training process that tests not only their technical and leadership skills, but their ability to perform under pressure. Lento recalled the moment he realized the true weight of this role.



“There’s no one there to check you,” Lento said. “You’re the one making the call. It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s also empowering.”



Training begins with two weeks of classroom work, followed by a week of hands-on training. Once certified, APEX load directors must stay qualified by conducting at least three aircraft loads each quarter.



"It's not just staying current, but staying sharp," Phillips said. "We encourage more than the minimum."



Even with all the training, APEX Airmen regularly face tests of confidence and adaptability. Lento remembered his first large payload: a huge piece of equipment requiring precise balance for safe flight to be achieved.



"I couldn't stop thinking about it," Lento said. "I remembered my training, trusted my crew, and got on with it."



The impact of APEX is more than just efficiency. It also builds a culture of trust and accountability between aerial port Airmen and aircrews.



Phillips said APEX helps them spread out their workload efficiently and prepare for quick-turn missions, all while keeping operations moving without overstretching personnel.



"Personally, you give me the largest, ugliest load, and I'll get it on an airplane—I enjoy doing that," Phillips said. "The best part is when you see that plane take off, and you know you made it happen," Lento said.



For Airmen like Lento, the APEX program isn’t just a certificate—it's verification of their pursuit of mastery, their achievement, and their role in driving the mission forward anytime and anywhere.

