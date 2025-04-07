DLA Distribution Commander engages with West Coast, Pacific-region sites

Photo By John Johnson | Danielle Hernandez, Unitized Group Rations branch chief, Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By John Johnson | Danielle Hernandez, Unitized Group Rations branch chief, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, shows Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commanding officer, DLA Distribution, some of the components that go into the UGR kits during a tour of the UGR facility March 20. (DoD photo by John O. Johnson, released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, recently engaged with employees and leadership during a series of visits to DLA Distribution sites on the west coast of the United States, Japan and Korea.



York’s tour included visits to the DLA Distribution facilities at Puget Sound, Washington; San Joaquin, California; Yokosuka, Japan; and Camp Carroll, South Korea. Each site engagement gave him the opportunity to meet with DLA Distribution personnel, directly observe site support to the warfighter, and highlight ongoing initiatives to enhance logistics operations and workforce development across the agency.



Throughout his visits, York prioritized connecting with employees at all levels. Town hall meetings and smaller workforce engagements allowed York to address a wide range of topics, from the ongoing WMS implementation and retrofits to operational changes supporting recent Executive Orders and Defense Department priorities. He also took time to recognize outstanding individuals for their contributions to DLA Distribution’s mission and to underscore the importance of each employee in the agency’s success.



“The dedication and expertise of our global workforce drives our mission success,” York said. “During these visits, I wanted to talk directly with our teammates as we continue to improve and modernize our operations, further enhancing the readiness and lethality of our warfighters.”



In addition to the town halls, York’s facility tours provided insight into the unique challenges each site faces, from handling critical materials in the Pacific theater to supporting the U.S. military’s West Coast operations.



A key focus of York’s visit was the ongoing preparation for the implementation of WMS at DLA Distribution San Joaquin in April. The new system will integrate advanced technology to improve order processing, reduce errors, and accelerate the speed at which critical materials are distributed to warfighters worldwide.



During discussions with the workforce, York shared details about the implementation strategy, resources available for support from the headquarters team, and the training programs in place to facilitate the transition to the new system.



“Implementing WMS at San Joaquin is a critical step in our ongoing efforts to modernize DLA Distribution operations across the globe,” York said. “The system will not only improve our internal processes but also directly impact our ability to support the warfighter with the speed and efficiency they require.”



The visit to DLA San Joaquin was York’s first opportunity to tour some of the areas that are unique to the site, including DLA’s only Unitized Group Rations facility. He observed how various bulk food and cooking components are received and stored, and how the items are then separated and pieced together in meal kits for distribution to DLA customers worldwide. Another notable stop on the tour was at the F-35 North American Regional Warehouse, also a DLA mission unique to San Joaquin. Here, York was able to see how the distribution process workers receive, store, pack and ship the parts and equipment required to keep the F-35 Lightning II fighter jets mission-ready for America's armed forces and partner nations across the globe.



Other stops on the tour included the Consolidation and Containerization Point Warehouse, which is one of only two CCP facilities in DLA and a major point of embarkation for cargo destined for the United States Indo-Pacific Command theater of operations. He toured the Wildfire Support Mission warehouse, which provides supplies and equipment to for wildland fire and other all-hazard incidents to 11 Department of Agriculture Large Fire Support National Interagency Support Caches and six smaller fire caches strategically located throughout the U.S. York also viewed the Hazardous and Secure Storage mission warehouse, which serves as DLA’s Hazardous Material Center of Excellence.



York’s visits underscored the ongoing efforts of DLA Distribution to modernize its infrastructure and systems, while remaining committed to maintaining strong ties with its workforce.





“The entire DLA Distribution team is committed to navigating the contested logistics environment efficiently, plan for the future, and ensure that the warfighter has what they need to respond when and where they are needed,” York said.