Cpl. Tanner Wright’s Journey: From Recreation to Grand Master

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tanner Wright, an instructor with the Weapons Training Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and a member of the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune Shooting Team, has earned the classification of Grand Master from the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA). He is currently the only Grand Master on MCB Camp Lejeune.



Wright’s marksmanship skills were on full display at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East (MCMC), one of five regional competitions hosted by the Marine Corps Shooting Team. Held annually at Stone Bay, MCMC-East invites Marines from east of the Mississippi River to enhance their combat effectiveness through advanced training in both day and night operations. Participants compete in individual and team rifle and pistol matches, refining their marksmanship skills under various conditions.



A native of Iowa, Wright enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 2019. Long before his military service, his father introduced him to shooting, sparking a lifelong passion for marksmanship.



“My dad taught me how to shoot a little over 16 years ago, and since then I’ve been doing it recreationally,” Wright said. “About three years ago, I started competing and realized that I had real potential in this. I just got addicted to it really quickly and progressed from there.”



Wright entered his first marksmanship match in April 2022, where he discovered a newfound passion for the sport. Just seven months later, he competed in his first national championship, finishing 20th overall and securing second place among military competitors. His performance earned him a High Master classification.



At that same championship match, Wright excelled in the pistol division, placing second overall and earning the title of High Tyro. His outstanding performance was recognized with the Maj. Gen. "Hammer" Hartsell Trophy. Additionally, as a member of the Far East Team, he contributed to their victory in securing the Infantry Team Trophy.



Wright joined the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Shooting Team when it was created in 2023.



“My experience with the MCIEAST-MCB Shooting Team has been amazing,” Wright said. “I've met some of my best friends and taught hundreds of Marines how to shoot, from the basic level to competition-style shooting. Being with this team has given me tons of opportunities to travel the country.”



In 2023, Wright continued to rise through the ranks, placing ninth at nationals and claiming his first state title at the 2024 Georgia State Championship. He dominated the 2024 Far East Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, securing first place and earning a Distinguished Pistol Badge. In June 2024, he was further honored with the Distinguished Marksman Badge.



Beyond his Marine Corps accolades, Wright has distinguished himself in civilian marksmanship competitions, earning a Grand Master classification from the USPSA through training and consistent performance.



The USPSA classification system provides a structured evaluation of shooters' skills, categorizing them based on performance in standardized shooting stages, known as classifiers, and major match results. Grand Master, the highest attainable classification, is awarded to shooters who score over 95 percent.



“My addiction to competitive shooting, forced me to identify my flaws and where I needed to work,” Wright said. “I just kept hammering it out, and Grand Master is the outcome of my focus.”



In addition to competing, Wright serves as a marksmanship instructor where he plays a crucial role in developing Marines shooting proficiency. A marksmanship instructor teaches all phases of the Marine Corps Marksmanship Program, including qualification and requalification on small arms ranges, and assists in the effective operation of ranges to ensure Marines receive proper shooting instruction.



As an instructor, Wright aspires to compete alongside national champions, bringing back valuable insights and techniques to enhance Marine Corps marksmanship training. His goal is to provide Marines with a broader perspective on shooting fundamentals and help them develop a deeper understanding of marksmanship excellence.



Wright recently competed in the 2025 MCMC-East alongside the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Shooting Team. His performance reaffirmed his reputation as a Grand Master.



“The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competitions are held annually around all the regions in the Marine Corps, from the Far East, in Okinawa, Japan, all the way to Camp Lejeune,” Wright said. “It brings Marines together to foster camaraderie.”



MCMC is designed to enhance a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield by providing advanced marksmanship training and fostering a competitive environment that hones precision and combat effectiveness. These competitions challenge Marines to demonstrate physical and mental resilience, adaptability, and tactical proficiency under dynamic conditions.



MCMC offers Marines the opportunity to refine fundamental shooting skills while incorporating real-world combat scenarios, including day and night operations, movement-based engagements, and stress-induced marksmanship. By competing alongside some of the Marine Corps' best marksmen, participants develop a deeper understanding of shooting mechanics and weapon handling.



During the 2025 MCMC-East, Wright and the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Shooting Team achieved success by earning both the Elliott Trophy and the Edson Trophy. The Elliott Trophy is awarded to the highest-scoring large unit rifle team, while the Edson Trophy is presented to the highest-scoring pistol team.



Wright has been invited to compete in the Marine Corps Championship event, further solidifying his status as an elite marksman. His participation highlights both his dedication to marksmanship excellence and his commitment to sharing his expertise with fellow Marines.