Military Kids: Unsung Heroes of Resilience

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability craftsman, hugs her son, Nicholas, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 20, 2013. The heartfelt embrace symbolized the strength and resilience of military families as they navigated the challenges of deployments. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – When we think of those who serve, we often forget the little faces behind the uniforms--the military children.

Being a military child is not a journey these children sign up for, and it can be an adventure filled with constant goodbyes, extended separations and frequent moves.



At 14-years-old, Nicholas Chavez knows this road all too well.

Nicholas is the eldest son of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs apprentice, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Chavez, 439th Supply Chain Operations Squadron transportation section chief.



Throughout his parents’ careers, Nicholas has been through four deployments, five temporary duty assignments, and two permanent change of stations.



“It’s important to honor military children because they make just as many sacrifices as their military parents, if not more,” said Cherish. “We signed on the dotted line, agreeing to all these sacrifices, they didn’t.”



Although each of them came with different obstacles, he says one deployment stands out from the rest.



Jacob was deployed at the same time Cherish was in technical training, and the kids stayed with their grandmother for a few months.



“I remember being four years old and trying to help take care of my younger brother while we were staying at our grandma’s house,” said Nicholas.



Now that he’s older, Nicholas says deployments have taken on a different meaning. He understands the role his parents play in keeping America safe and wants to do his part as well. When necessary, Nicholas tries to fill the big shoes of his father and become “the man of the house” when he’s gone. He makes sure his three brothers and mom are in good spirits and finds ways to help as much as he can.



“Last time my dad was deployed, my family and I counted down the days by eating a Hershey Kiss from our “Kiss Jar” every day,” said Nicholas.



“Every morning, my brothers and I would gather and enjoy a “kiss” from Dad. We watched the number of kisses gradually decrease, symbolizing his return home.”



It’s moments like this that reinforce for Cherish and Jacob the true meaning of observing the Month of the Military Child.



“I hope people realize the different trials and challenges military families go through,” said Nicholas. “A simple act of kindness, like a hello or some kind words can really make a difference for our families.”



Military children are often referred to as dandelions due to their ability to thrive in diverse environments and to stay resilient throughout the challenges that come along with military life.



Nicholas explained that although some people may not understand or appreciate military life, he believes the benefits far outweigh the challenges.



“The best part about being a military child is meeting a lot of different people and traveling to a lot of cool places,” said Nicholas.



Through it all, Nicholas couldn’t picture growing up any other way and is currently an active member in his school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He hopes to take the values he learns from that and his family’s military service to one day have a successful career in the medical field.