From dentistry to Army transportation, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz LN excited for Army’s 250th

Lisa Mayer-Wekerle is a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The German host nation employee who has worked for the U.S. Army for about a year said, "I'm proud to be a part of the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz team working in the Personal Property Processing Office – especially this year during the Army's 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!"

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Going from a dentist’s office in downtown Kaiserslautern to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade was a major operational procedure, but Lisa Mayer-Wekerle did it without any complications, both from a dental and an Army perspective.



The German host nation employee with the 405th AFSB’s Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz worked for a commercial dentist in the city for about eight years before accepting a local national civilian employee position with the Army on Daenner Kaserne about a year ago.



After a full year as a transportation assistant at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, Mayer-Wekerle said she’s extremely satisfied with her work and her team and proud to be a part of the 405th AFSB and the LRC.



“I am very happy to work for the U.S. Army, and I plan to continue doing so all the way until I retire,” said the 27-year-old lifelong resident of Kaiserslautern. “I really enjoy helping Soldiers and Army Families with their transportation needs, and I’m proud to be a part of the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz team working in the Personal Property Processing Office – especially this year during the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



Mayer-Wekerle said one of the aspects of her job she enjoys most is working directly with her customers. When Soldiers are scheduled to depart the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz community – either heading to their next duty station or separating from service or retiring – Mayer-Wekerle offers face-to-face transportation assistance and counseling to support them.



“Part of my job as a transportation assistant is direct customer support. At the end of the day, I love making my customers happy,” said Mayer-Wekerle. “By counseling them on their entitlements and helping them with any of their questions or concerns, I’m making their transitions a little less stressful and a little smoother.”



Mayer-Wekerle also acts a liaison between her customers and Base Support Operations Transportation. At the Personal Property Processing Office, or PPPO, Mayer-Wekerle and her coworkers work directly with the booking office personnel at BASOPS Transportation who, in turn, work with the commercial shipping companies and transportation carriers.



Together, their mission is to ensure Army Soldiers and Families safely and successfully relocate their personal household goods and unaccompanied baggage shipments from one duty location to the next, anywhere in the world.



“I love my job,” said Mayer-Wekerle, who not only celebrated one year with the Army this year but also will celebrate her first full year of marriage in July. “It’s the perfect job for me and an important part of my near perfect and wonderful life, now.”



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.