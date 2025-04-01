Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades

    The Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades

    Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Kanar | The master bedroom of a Temporary Lodging Facility unit waits for its next visitor at...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — In the pursuit of higher standards and coinciding with the installation commanders focus on family and relationships, the Roadrunner Inn and Temporary Lodging Facility have recently undergone renovations to provide a more comfortable stay to those who serve.

    “We want to make sure that our guests feel comfortable and at home,” explained Felicia Martinez, Roadrunner Inn assistant general manager. “Everything that we do is about improving their stay.”

    The TLF units have undergone a mini-renovation with new furniture, king-sized beds, updated mattresses, and refinished kitchen and bathrooms.

    Guest rooms at the Roadrunner Inn have been repainted in addition to having new carpet, king size mattresses and larger TVs installed.

    The Roadrunner Inn has also expanded its store front, offering guests a wider variety of snacks, food and souvenirs to purchase. In addition to the new store, the Roadrunner Inn now offers the Smart Start Breakfast program, a complimentary grab and go style breakfast available in the main lobby from 6:30-9:30 a.m. daily.

    These upgrades help to alleviate stress for military families who are often in transition, by providing a more comfortable stay in times of stress.

    Looking ahead, the lodging team plans to add new TLF units, complete additional renovations, and introduce a digital check-in and keyless entry system for a more modern guest experience.

    “Our goal is to provide the best experience for those who serve us,” said Martinez. “We want to make life a little easier for those who serve us every day.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 17:44
    Story ID: 494791
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades
    Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades
    Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades
    Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Temporary Lodging Facility
    Team Kirtland
    Roadrunner Inn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download