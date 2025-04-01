The Kirtland Roadrunner Inn and TLF Enhance Guest Experience with Recent Upgrades

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — In the pursuit of higher standards and coinciding with the installation commanders focus on family and relationships, the Roadrunner Inn and Temporary Lodging Facility have recently undergone renovations to provide a more comfortable stay to those who serve.



“We want to make sure that our guests feel comfortable and at home,” explained Felicia Martinez, Roadrunner Inn assistant general manager. “Everything that we do is about improving their stay.”



The TLF units have undergone a mini-renovation with new furniture, king-sized beds, updated mattresses, and refinished kitchen and bathrooms.



Guest rooms at the Roadrunner Inn have been repainted in addition to having new carpet, king size mattresses and larger TVs installed.



The Roadrunner Inn has also expanded its store front, offering guests a wider variety of snacks, food and souvenirs to purchase. In addition to the new store, the Roadrunner Inn now offers the Smart Start Breakfast program, a complimentary grab and go style breakfast available in the main lobby from 6:30-9:30 a.m. daily.



These upgrades help to alleviate stress for military families who are often in transition, by providing a more comfortable stay in times of stress.



Looking ahead, the lodging team plans to add new TLF units, complete additional renovations, and introduce a digital check-in and keyless entry system for a more modern guest experience.



“Our goal is to provide the best experience for those who serve us,” said Martinez. “We want to make life a little easier for those who serve us every day.”

