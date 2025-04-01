Full throttle to the South Carolina National Guard at Darlington Raceway

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Fifteen future Soldiers of the South Carolina Army National Guard, who are members of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Fifteen future Soldiers of the South Carolina Army National Guard, who are members of the South Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting Sustainment Program, were sworn into the Army National Guard during a NASCAR pre-race enlistment ceremony on the infield of historic Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, April 6, 2025. The oath of enlistment was administered by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Moser, commander of Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina was also attendance. The pre-race ceremony was hosting by Darlington Raceway to formally recognize and welcome the newest members of the South Carolina Army National Guard as they begin their military journey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Fifteen future Soldiers committed to defending the nation and state were sworn into the South Carolina Army National Guard on April 6, 2025, in an inspiring enlistment ceremony at Darlington Raceway. The event took place in the infield of the legendary track, highlighting the significance of the oath of enlistment and the dedication these new recruits bring to the force.



The ceremony formally welcomed the newest South Carolina Army National Guard members by marking the beginning of their military journey. U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Moser, commander of Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, administered the oath of enlistment.



“It is always an honor to administer the oath of enlistment to those who have accepted the call to serve our state and nation,” Moser said. “This experience was unique in that it allowed the public to experience the patriotism and commitment illustrated by those who answer the call to service.”



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, friends, family, and supporters attended the ceremony, demonstrating the Guard’s commitment to recognizing and supporting its newest members.



“Darlington Raceway has long been a supporter of the military and is always gracious in connecting with and honoring service members through its events,” said Maj. Gen. Jones. “We are proud of our relationship with Darlington and NASCAR and especially appreciate them giving us the opportunity to swear in great Americans in front of race fans.”



The fifteen enlistees are Camden Recruiting Sustainment Program (RSP) members. Their names are:

Pfc. Vince Torres, Pfc. Shelly Rabon, Pfc. Jordan Ham, Pfc. Johana Rubio-Perez, Pvt. Isaac Cruz-Salinas, Pvt. Destiny Taylor, Pvt. Presley Wallace, Pfc. Kameron Clack, Pvt. Bryan Perez-Barajas, Pfc. Victor Rojo-Ramirez, Pvt. Alyssa Davis-Henley, Pfc. Laniyha Belin, Pfc. Dewayne McKnight, Pvt. Madalyn Garmon, and Pfc. Carse Nickyson.



The South Carolina National Guard is connected to Darlington, its 251st Area Support Medical Company (ASMC) is headquartered at 1764 Harry Byrd Highway, just down the road from the raceway. The ASMC is an asset to the South Carolina Army National Guard, the state, and the nation, providing combat health support during training, domestic operations, and deployments. Health service support includes treatment such as dental care and behavioral health, evacuation, medical logistics, and other essential medical services.



The new Guardsmen represent the continuing dedication of South Carolinians to defending our state and nation, and their enlistment at Darlington Raceway symbolizes the strong community support for those who serve. The South Carolina Army National Guard remains committed to recruiting and training qualified individuals ready to answer the call to duty.