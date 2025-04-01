Wranglers Dedicate Heritage Room To One Of Their Own

The 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, held a ceremony to celebrate its heritage, revert to its roots, changing over from the Rough Riders back to its former namesake, the Wranglers, and to honor the memory of one of its former Brigade Commanders, Col. James M. Moore, April 4, 2025, on Fort Carson, CO.



Distinguished guests in attendance included Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Director of the Defense Logistics Agency, who commanded the Brigade from January 2012 until July 2013, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Defense Logistics Agency, as well as Mrs. Amy Moore, the wife of the late Col. Moore.



“It’s a real honor,” said Mrs. Moore. “Jim loved being a Solider, and he prioritized taking care of his Soldiers.”



The heritage room, aptly named “Moore’s Muster”, will serve as a reminder for all Wrangler Soldiers past and present, of the Brigades storied history, featuring photos, award citations, and campaign streamers from different time periods.



“We and our predecessors earned respect and notoriety of the Rough Rider brand,” said Campanella. “Despite that, we decided we owed it to those who came before us, and the lineage you see in this room reminds us to stay true to our forefathers, like Col. Moore.”



During the ceremony, a photo collage plaque honoring Col. Moore was revealed by Mrs. Moore, Col. Julie Maxwell, Commander of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade.



“Regardless of the Commander, a Wrangler continues to be the consummate professional and committed teammate who can be relied upon to ‘Just Get it Done’,” said Maxwell. “I can think of no better inspiration for the Wrangler way than the leadership of Col. Moore.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2025 Date Posted: 04.07.2025 16:50 Story ID: 494782 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wranglers Dedicate Heritage Room To One Of Their Own, by SGT Richard Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.