USACE to discuss Stockton-area levee construction at April 7 information meeting

A public information meeting outlining upcoming levee construction work along Tenmile Slough will be held April 7 as a new multi-year project aimed at reducing flood risk in north and central Stockton prepares to begin this spring.

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency will be on-hand at the Brookside School for an in-person information session that will describe what nearby residents can expect when construction begins on April 15.

A presentation will explain the overall project, which is expected to strengthen 23 miles of levee along the San Joaquin and Calaveras Rivers, but the meeting will focus primarily on the first segment of work—a 1.1-mile section located along the Tenmile Slough dryland levee adjacent to the Brookside community. Representatives will discuss the work scheduled, construction impacts, the haul route, and how to stay informed as construction progresses.

The work along Tenmile Slough, referred to as TS30L which denotes its location along the slough, includes a few components that will help reduce the threat of flooding for those who live behind the levee. In addition to reshaping the levee geometry and adding erosion protection along the waterside of the levee, construction crews will install a seepage cutoff wall down the center of the levee to help prevent water from making its way through or under the levee.

A project web page has been set up at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Lower-San-Joaquin-River/ to provide more information and answer frequently asked questions about the Lower San Joaquin River Project, which is currently scheduled to be complete in 2039.

Meeting Details:

Monday, April 7, 2025

Brookside School

2962 Brookside Rd

Stockton, CA 95219

Presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.

