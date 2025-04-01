OC-ALC promotes awareness during SAAPM

Photo By Ashley San Miguel | 72nd Air Base Wing community resilience coordinators display teal ribbons outside the...... read more read more Photo By Ashley San Miguel | 72nd Air Base Wing community resilience coordinators display teal ribbons outside the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 1, 2025, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. SAAPM, observed in April, focuses on creating an environment to eliminate sexual assault and requires a personal commitment from military and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley San Miguel) see less | View Image Page

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex is taking meaningful steps throughout April to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and foster a culture of dignity, respect, and resilience for all military and civilians.



Through collaborative events, visible symbols of support, and comprehensive training, OC-ALC is reinforcing its commitment to sexual assault prevention and survivor support to build a connected, respectful, and resilient workforce.



“Preventing sexual assault is not just a matter of individual responsibility, but a collective effort requiring ongoing education, open communication, and a commitment to fostering safe and respectful environments for all,” said Robyn Crowder, 72nd Air Base Wing community resilience program manager. “By working together, we can create a culture where sexual assault is unacceptable, and survivors are supported.”



As part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the OC-ALC Community Resilience Program representatives and the base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team have initiated several awareness activities. A notable demonstration of solidarity includes the display of teal ribbons, each signed by OC-ALC employees and tied to the perimeter fence of building 3001, symbolizing support for survivors and opposition to sexual violence.



“Reporting sexual assault supports survivors, protects others, and reinforces a culture where respect and accountability are essential,” said Edward Weig, 72nd Air Base Wing community resiliency coordinator lead. “Doing the right thing means speaking up, even when it’s difficult.”



The Community Resiliency Coordinators are playing a key role this month. All CRCs have been trained to deliver the annual SAPR and Suicide Prevention training and are responsible for educating all OC-ALC employees throughout the year. The CRCs and the SAPR office organized a doughnut giveaway at the Hollywood and Vine gathering area to engage the community and bring awareness. This event aimed to spark conversations about prevention and support. It attracted a strong turnout and provided an opportunity for meaningful interactions with employees in a casual setting.



While the Department of Defense recognizes April as SAAPM, OC-ALC leadership emphasizes that the fight against sexual assault is not confined to a single month but is a sustained, year-round commitment.



For more information on the SAAPM or to talk to the SAPR Office, call 405-734-7272. To learn more about helping agencies on base, visit https://www.tinker.af.mil/Resources/Tinker-Helping-Agencies/.