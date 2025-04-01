Citizen-Airman, Global Impact: Guard Member Instructs Life-Saving Skills in El Salvador

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Shane Bedard, Headquarters, 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Shane Bedard, Headquarters, 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard talks with members of the El Salvador military as they conduct tactical combat casualty care training from Feb. 22 – March 8, 2025. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Working with Defense Institute for Medical Operations, Washington National Guard members instructed Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Combat Medic training in El Salvador, Feb. 22 – March 8, 2025.



“I volunteered and was selected to be an instructor based on things that we have done with the Thai military through the State Partnership Program and the Washington Counterdrug Program,” said Master Sgt. Shane Bedard, an Aerospace Medical Sergeant with HQ Washington Air National Guard. “A couple of our medics and a physician assistant got picked up as well through the program and will support future missions throughout the year.”



Working with military members and civilians, the instructors identified specific training and engagements to provide certified medical instruction for the El Salvadorian participants as well as develop instructors to continue to provide regional training in the region furthering the impact.

“This group was experienced, and students' backgrounds encompass various professional areas, including general/orthopedic surgeons, pediatric nurse practitioners, and medics,” Bedard said.



The training emphasized improvisation techniques for various medical interventions, offering realistic treatment options in resource-limited environments.



“Students readily sought additional time on breaks and before class to learn whole blood transfusion, walking blood bank and additional practice on skills,” Bedard said.



El Salvador’s country profile mirrors many of Washington state's challenges, specifically with military support for natural disasters, including wildfires, floods, earthquakes, potential volcanic eruptions, various public health issues, tsunamis, and remote wilderness rescue.



“Future best practice sharing and training could provide us with abundant learning opportunities through instruction and exercises,” Bedard said.

Following the class, Bedard and the other instructors polled the class about their experience.



“They were all highly positive and 92 percent of students said they planned on making a change in their job based on what they learned, primarily practicing the medical and triage skills learned as well as teaching others,” Bedard said.



While the class was beneficial to the students, Bedard believes he got a lot from it as well.



“This class was taught fully in Spanish with interpreters, and with [a little of] my poor Spanish,” Bedard said. “This is a good practice to carry forward. It will help me with my Spanish in the future,”



El Salvador and the New Hampshire National Guard have been partners through the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2000, but medical training isn’t one of the focus missions.



“With the Salvadorians building a training site, there could be a pathway to obtain training and share our skillsets with them,” Bedard said. “Not many guardsmen get pulled to do this mission, so being selected was an awarding experience.”