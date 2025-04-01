LRC Wiesbaden employee fluent in 4 languages proud to be Army LN on its 250th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Haciba Lathrache is a host nation employee with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Haciba Lathrache is a host nation employee with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden. She manages the time and attendance and installation access programs for about 70 of her fellow local national employees at the LRC. “I’m very proud to be working for the U.S. Army, especially this year on the Army’s 250th birthday,” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – When Haciba Lathrache started working for the Army in 2007 she was the Mannheim Librarian at Sullivan Barracks, but in 2011 the Army community in Mannheim shuttered its doors, and Lathrache was forced to move to a new position at the mailroom on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden.



After several years working official mail, Lathrache moved to Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden and started working at the Drivers Testing and Training Station. Now, the U.S. Army local national employee who came to Germany in the ‘90s from her home country of Algeria and speaks four languages fluently has been with LRC Wiesbaden for seven years.



“I came to Germany in 1994. My native languages are both Arabic and French, and I took English classes while I was in school,” said Lathrache, who studied in her hometown of La Casbah. “I also took some German language classes with the Goethe Institute at the German Consulate in Algiers, and since living here in Germany for over 30 years I’ve perfected it.”



The 63-year-old administrative support assistant in plans and operations said she’s now responsible for managing the time and attendance and installation access programs, to include common access cards, for about 70 of her fellow local national employees at LRC Wiesbaden.



“As the LRC’s timekeeper, I do all the timesheets at the end of the month, so everyone gets paid. This includes tracking all their requests for annual leave and sick leave, and anything else that comes up,” Lathrache said.



“I also handle their CAC cards and installation access passes,” she said. “I complete their paperwork and forward it to the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center for signature. Once that’s complete, I send the applications to the LRC Wiesbaden director for her signature.”



For their installation access passes, the LRC Wiesbaden LN employees must make an appointment at the Installation Access Office when all their paperwork is signed and ready. For their CACs, they must visit the ID Card and Passport Office to be issued their CACs, Lathrache said.



When she’s not doing time and attendance sheets or helping her fellow LN employees with CAC and installation access, Lathrache also helps out at LRC Wiesbaden’s Drivers Testing and Training Station, when needed. There, she ensures customers receive their U.S. Army Europe and government driving licenses, and she assists with international licenses, as well.



“I love my job, and my team works so well together. I like everyone, and I think they feel the same about me,” said Lathrace, who holds a bachelor’s degree in library science. “I feel great about working for the U.S. Army, and I hope to continue doing so for many years to come. I’m very proud to be working for the U.S. Army, especially this year on the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



LRC Wiesbaden is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.