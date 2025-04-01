Corps of Engineers managing water as storm front moves through Cumberland River Basin

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District moves water through Cheatham Dam...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District moves water through Cheatham Dam in Ashland City, Tennessee, at a rate of 110,000 cubic feet per second today on the mainstem Cumberland River as a storm front begins to move out of the Cumberland River Basin. The spillway gates are fully open to allow water to pass through the dam unimpeded. (USACE Photo by John Poston) see less | View Image Page

As storms begin to move out of the Cumberland River Basin in Tennessee and Kentucky, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues its focus on moving water through the system while reducing flood risk.



As weather clears across the basin, the Nashville District is moving water down the mainstem Cumberland River through Cordell Hull Dam, Old Hickory Dam, Cheatham Dam and Barkley Dam. Water managers are also holding water at its storage reservoirs at Lake Cumberland, Dale Hollow Lake, Center Hill Lake, and J. Percy Priest Lake.



USACE is beginning the safe, controlled release of stored flood waters from its storage projects by generating clean hydroelectricity. This provides needed power to the region and supports efforts to reduce flood impacts in the lower portions of the Cumberland River at Dover, Clarksville and Lake Barkley.



“As has been the case with this event, the primary focus and problem areas are downstream of Nashville,” said Robert Dillingham, hydraulic engineer in the Nashville District Water Management Section. “The river in Nashville is cresting and we have no further concerns in this area.”



Dillingham said over the past several days, Cordell Hull Lake, Old Hickory Lake, and J. Percy Priest Lake received between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rainfall, but downstream areas like Cheatham Lake received 6.5 inches of rain and Lake Barkley totaled nearly 10 inches of rain.



Water managers are balancing efforts to hold and release water through the dams to reduce flood risks, support safe navigation, and keep the public informed as conditions evolve.



“We have stored lots of water at our storage projects and those pools are rising. In the coming days and weeks, we will ramp up releases from those lakes to recover storage,” Dillingham explained. “As downstream unregulated conditions begin receding, we are going to start making controlled releases from our upstream dams.”



The Nashville District is now able to hold and release water to recover flood storage at its reservoirs and return projects to their target operational ranges, while also storing some water for use during the summer and fall.



Navigation and Reservoir Impacts



• Cheatham Dam on the Cumberland River in Ashland City is currently operating with its spillway gates fully extended while allowing flows, which are currently at 110,000 cubic feet per second, to flow unimpeded. The navigation lock remains closed, but officials expect it to reopen with restrictions once flows reduce to below 90,000 cfs around April 10 or 11. The spillway gates are expected to be lowered and operated around the same timeframe.



• Water managers at the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division are managing releases at Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River, which is operated by the Nashville District, and Kentucky Dam on the Tennessee River, which is operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority. They operate both dams to reduce flooding in Cairo, Illinois, at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. They are currently increasing releases to conserve storage at both dams but will cut back releases to reduce the flood stage at Cairo later this week as the flood crest moves its way down the lower Ohio River.



• The boat ramp below Barkley Dam remains closed while discharges from the dam exceed 78,000 cfs. The discharge is currently 205,000 cfs.



• Cages Bend Campground in Gallatin, Tennessee, at Old Hickory Lake is closed due to a power outage. The public utility reports power is expected to be restored as early as April 10.

Public safety remains a concern



Due to significant recent rainfall and necessary water management operations, including potential dam releases, waterways such as the Cumberland River, Red River, Harpeth River, and Mill Creek are experiencing hazardous conditions. The Corps of Engineers urges the public to be aware of the dangers and actions required to stay safe around dangerous waters.



DANGERS INCLUDE:



• High Water Levels: Water is overflowing banks in some areas.



• Strong, Swift Currents: The speed and power of the water are significantly increased and can easily sweep people and objects away.



• Submerged Hazards: Debris, logs, and other hidden dangers may be present just below the surface.



• Unstable Banks: Saturated ground near the water's edge may be unstable and could collapse.



ACTION REQUIRED:



• Stay Clear: Keep a safe distance from the edge of all rivers, creeks, streams, and drainage areas.



• Avoid Contact: Do not enter the water for any reason – no swimming, wading, boating, or fishing near swollen waterways.



• Supervise Children: Keep children and pets far away from these dangerous areas.



• Heed Warnings: Respect all closures and warning signs.



• Remember: Turn Around Don't Drown! Never drive or walk into floodwaters. Despite their weight, cars can be easily swept away by just a few inches of flowing water.



Conditions can change rapidly. Please stay informed and prioritize safety until water levels recede and conditions return to normal. The Nashville District wishes to remind the public that as warmer weather sets in and the recreation season begins, the Corps of Engineers will continue to see high water and strong currents for the foreseeable future.



