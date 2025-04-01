Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USS Nimitz

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visited the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Indo-Pacific, recognizing the ship’s enduring legacy and the dedication of its crew in advancing regional security, strengthening partnerships and inspiring future generations of naval leaders.



During his visit, Koehler met with leadership across the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and addressed the Sailors aboard, highlighting the strategic importance of their mission and the strike group's presence in the Indo-Pacific. He praised the crew for upholding the tradition of excellence that has defined Nimitz throughout decades of global operations.



“The first cruise I did in 1991 was on this ship,” said Koehler. “Now 34 years later, as I concentrate on stewardship across the fleet, it’s obvious the crew takes great pride and ownership of USS Nimitz. I appreciate all the work you do to maintain this warship to ensure it is combat ready and continues to strengthen deterrence.”



The visit comes as Nimitz continues a regularly scheduled deployment in one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime regions.



The strike group's deployment will focus on protecting security, freedom, and prosperity for the United States, our allies and partners and demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



During its history, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has upheld the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a forward presence while ensuring maritime security, deterring aggression, and protecting the American way of life.



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) is composed of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9.



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces throughout the Indo-Pacific, providing realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness required to meet the full spectrum of military operations. In coordination with allies and partners, U.S. 3rd Fleet advances a shared commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific where all nations can exercise their sovereignty free from coercion.

