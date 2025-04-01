Navy Exchange Service Command Launches Customizable Navy Pride Merchandise Catalog

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command launched the Navy Pride Command Direct Purchase...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command launched the Navy Pride Command Direct Purchase Program to assist Navy commands in purchasing customized patches, drinkware, apparel, challenge coins and more. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command launched the Navy Pride Command Direct Purchase Program to assist Navy commands in purchasing customized patches, drinkware, apparel, challenge coins and more. This program streamlines the process to purchase officially licensed Navy logoed products.



“This program puts the merchandise a command may want to purchase all in one place,” said Matthew Moore, Navy Pride buyer for NEXCOM. “All products meet quality and branding standards and are sold at competitive prices.”



The NEXCOM Custom Command Catalog and order form is available at myNavyExchange.com/Command Gear. Once an order form is received, NEXCOM’s Navy Pride team will work with the command to begin the design process and acquire any additional information including logos or other themed elements. When the order is completed, the merchandise is shipped directly to the command, ensuring timely delivery worldwide.



“This program will enhance the service a command receives when ordering emblematic items, ensuring their needs are met promptly and accurately,” said Moore. “In addition, NEX profits support Navy quality of life programs. So, purchasing your needed items from the NEX supports America’s warfighting Navy.”