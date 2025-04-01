Army supply clerk, sister-in-law of famed NFL football player proud to serve on Army’s 250th

Courtesy Photo | Silvia Paolini is a supply clerk with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa. She is also...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Silvia Paolini is a supply clerk with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa. She is also the sister-in-law of N.Y. Giants Superbowl Champion and Good Morning America Celebrity Host Michael Strahan. When not being pointed out as a family member of a huge celebrity, Paolini is focused on her daughter and her job with AFSBn-Africa. “I am very proud to be a part of the U.S. Army team here in Livorno. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

LIVORNO, Italy – When she and her husband were married in 2000, the official witness at their wedding was a widely known and hugely famous celebrity. The Italian host nation employee at Camp Darby near Livorno was marrying the brother of a famous NFL football player, and he was there at their wedding in New Jersey as their special guest.



Not many people can say their brother-in-law is N.Y. Giants Superbowl Champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Good Morning America Celebrity Host Michael Strahan, but Silvia Paolini can.



The supply clerk with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa married Gene Willie Strahan Jr., who has worked as a mechanic for the Army as a contractor and then at the Auto Skills Center at Camp Darby and now Caserme Ederle in Vicenza for many years. Gene and his famous brother are the sons of a retired Army officer. In part, they grew up overseas at Army installations in places like Germany and Italy.



When not being pointed out as a family member of a huge celebrity, Paolini is focused on being a good mother to her 10-year-old daughter and a valued member of AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot supporting the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 program.



But it wasn’t always about AFSBn-Africa and APS-2 for the 51-year-old host nation employee from Pisa, now living in Livorno. She first started working at Camp Darby supporting Soldiers and Army Families at the commissary as a bagger. Shortly after, she worked as a cashier at the Main Exchange, as a lunch and bus monitor for the American school, and as a cook helper at the Army dining facility.



In 2019, Paolini took a new position with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn. There, she’s responsible for helping to maintain accountability of the APS-2 quality assurance inventory. Each equipment piece is identified by a unique serial number, Paolini said, and she is responsible for verifying and accounting for every item. She also helps with the shipping and receiving of parts and supplies at the depot.



“She performs 10 percent inventories monthly for the battalion and is critical to the Proposed Sourcing Decision program and shipping and receiving of military assets. While working with her on warehouse inspections and location surveys, I discovered her professional work ethics and knowledge of regulatory guidance for equipment configuration and storage,” said Master Sgt. John Larche, the senior enlisted advisor at AFSBn-Africa.



Paolini said she appreciates her leadership at AFSBn-Africa and enjoys working at Leghorn as a supply clerk. She also said working at Camp Darby and now Leghorn Army Depot for all these years – more than 30 total – has been an important part of her life, and she’s proud to support the Army, it’s Soldiers and their Families.



“I like supporting Soldiers, and I like the people I work with. I’m very appreciative of the U.S. Army,” said Paolini. “The U.S. Army has an incredibly important mission protecting the people and keeping us safe, and I am very proud to be a part of the U.S. Army team here in Livorno. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



Leghorn Army Depot is one of six APS-2 worksites, and AFSBn-Africa is one of four battalions under the mission command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command, provides theater sustainment logistics; synchronizes acquisition, logistics and technology; and leverages U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support U.S. and joint forces throughout Europe and Africa. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.