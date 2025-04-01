Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian delegation joins PRSS for one-week seminar

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.04.2025

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    As part of its ongoing “Current Concerns of National Security” course, the Romanian National Defence University "Carol I" sent a delegation of 26 participants to join the Marshall Center’s 2025 Program on Regional Security Studies from March 31 to April 4, 2025.

    The Romanian group, led by Col. Marius Silviu Tofan, head of the university's National Defence College, includes high-ranking military personnel and representatives from various civilian sectors who spent the week exchanging in-depth insights on regional security.

    The simultaneous participation of the Romanian delegation alongside PRSS participants creates a valuable opportunity for exchange, offering insights into Romania’s perspective on the regional challenges explored throughout the course.

    Before returning to their home institution as GCMC alumni, participants will learn about German foreign and security policy, past and present, and the research resources available through the Marshall Center Library.

