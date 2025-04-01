Romanian delegation joins PRSS for one-week seminar

Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | Twenty-six participants from the Romanian National Defence University, pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | Twenty-six participants from the Romanian National Defence University, pose for a group photo while attending the George C. Marshall Center’s 2025 Program on Regional Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, April 4, 2025. The Romanian group, which includes high-ranking military personnel and representatives from various civilian sectors, spent the week gaining and exchanging in-depth insights on regional security. This year’s PRSS brings together more than 70 security professionals from across Europe and beyond, equipping them with the analytical tools to assess contemporary and emerging security threats. see less | View Image Page

As part of its ongoing “Current Concerns of National Security” course, the Romanian National Defence University "Carol I" sent a delegation of 26 participants to join the Marshall Center’s 2025 Program on Regional Security Studies from March 31 to April 4, 2025.



The Romanian group, led by Col. Marius Silviu Tofan, head of the university's National Defence College, includes high-ranking military personnel and representatives from various civilian sectors who spent the week exchanging in-depth insights on regional security.



The simultaneous participation of the Romanian delegation alongside PRSS participants creates a valuable opportunity for exchange, offering insights into Romania’s perspective on the regional challenges explored throughout the course.



Before returning to their home institution as GCMC alumni, participants will learn about German foreign and security policy, past and present, and the research resources available through the Marshall Center Library.