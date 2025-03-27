DLA Distribution Europe’s strategic importance highlighted during DLA Director visit

Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, Defense Logistics Distribution Europe,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, Defense Logistics Distribution Europe, provides a physical security update to Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, DLA, during his tour of DLA Distribution Europe in Germersheim, Germany, March 24. (DoD courtesy photo, released) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe leaders hosted Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, DLA, and Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, for a capabilities briefing and facilities tour at the distribution center in Germershiem, Germany, March 24.



The DLA Distribution Europe command team and division chiefs briefed Simerly and Dyer on the center’s mission, capabilities, customer relationships and dynamic support to three combatant commands. During the informational session, Simerly discussed the agency’s current environment, DLA’s overarching strategy to support the Defense Department and the importance of Warehouse Management System integration.



“Having the director on site was extremely beneficial for the entire DLA Distribution Europe team,” said Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, DLA Distribution Europe. “As we prepare to transition to WMS this summer, employees now have a better understanding of the importance WMS plays across the agency.”



DLA Distribution’s WMS implementation will improve warfighter and federal partner support. WMS is currently deployed at 16 distribution centers with eight sites remaining. DLA Distribution Europe will see WMS deployed in the coming months.



Simerly thanked employees for their support to evolving operational environments and emerging missions. He emphasized DLA Distribution Europe’s strategic importance, highlighting its location, capabilities and relationships.



Following the capabilities briefing, the visit continued with a tour of the warehouse floor for a detailed look at DLA Distribution Europe’s operations. While walking through the Logistics Distribution Center Europe, each DLA Distribution Europe production chief discussed their operations and contributions to warfighter support.



Jason Harper, receiving chief, touched on receiving’s workload, Packing, Packaging, Preservation and Marking, and the AJ2 mission. Brian Trautt, warehousing chief, detailed the 11 warehouses and construction materials yard he oversees, along with technologies used in warehouse operations such as voice picking and the conveyor system. He also provided an explanation of technologies used in warehouse operations, such as voice pick and the conveyor system. Trautt also highlighted the unique storage of mapping and Department of State materials. Jered Biers, Theater Consolidation and Shipping Point chief, discussed the challenges of managing three shifts and managing inbound air freight, containers, and A8M. He also explained collaboration with transportation on managing a dedicated truck network schedule based on demand analysis.



At the annex construction site, Harry Diaz, lead engineer, briefed Simerly on the project’s history, provided an updated timeline with upcoming milestones, and discussed the facility’s projected layout. The new storage addition provides increased opportunities for the Global Distribution Network and DLA.



“Lt. Gen. Simerly’s feedback reassured us that we are properly aligned with DLA’s strategic goals focusing on posture, precision, partnerships and people,” Zdrojesky said. “At a time when the global landscape is rapidly evolving, and the importance of logistics and sustainment in our national defense strategy is paramount, we were very thankful to receive praise from the director.”



Simerly recognized DLA Distribution employees for their dedication and support to warfighter readiness and lethality. Michaela Delisio, administration team lead, was recognized for her contributions in managing personnel actions for both the local national and U.S. workforce and her support to onboarding new employees at an overseas location. Simerly also recognized Marco Guevara, TCSP, for his contributions to marking improvements for TCSP outbound lanes, which has increased shipping accuracy to 99.9%.