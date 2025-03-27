Fort Drum Soldiers Build Bridges with Local Schools at STARBASE

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and students from Gouverneur Middle School pose for a photo in front of a Palletized-Loading System at the end of STARBASE at Fort Drum, New York, March, 28, 2025. STARBASE is a Department of Defense program that allows students to learn about STEM subjects and how they relate to everyday and military life. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 28, 2025) – Soldiers assigned to C Co., 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), teach students of Gouverneur Middle School about military transportation during a STARBASE event, March, 28, 2025.



STARBASE is a valuable program funded by the Department of Defense that provides students with interactive learning experiences on military installations while allowing them to receive instruction directly from Soldiers.



“I’m actually an 88M, a (Motor Transport Operator) which is why this STEM program is so important, because it actually teaches kids how we go into different areas” said Staff Sgt. Marine Henriques, a transportation noncommissioned officer with the 548th DSSB, 10th DSB, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and the lead instructor for this class.”



The students were divided into two groups to maximize their learning experience. One group constructed bridges using glue and popsicle sticks, racing against the clock to test their designs for strength by supporting the weight of a toy fire truck. Meanwhile, the second group focused on building ramps from cardboard and books, measuring the incline to assess how successfully they could propel toy vehicles up the slope. Additionally, the students created catapults, using popsicle sticks and rubber bands, to launch marshmallows, effectively applying the concepts they had learned.



After the classroom, the students were brought outside, where Soldiers demonstrated the Palletized Loading System (PLS), a military transportation vehicle, capable of pulling 16.5 tons onto its rack. This hands-on experience allowed students to tour the vehicle and explore its features, enhancing their understanding of military transportation.



STARBASE not only builds students' understanding of STEM but also builds a stronger bond with local communities, allowing Soldiers to give back to the North Country.



“I think this is a great program in the sense that it provides cohesion with us and our neighboring community,” said Henriques. “As well as providing information for these kids into just how we go about protecting them… and give them insight into what it’s actually like to be an actual Soldier”



