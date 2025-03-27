Vandenberg Teen Wins U.S. Space Force Military Child of the Year Award

Photo By Elaina Siler | The Harris family poses for a family photo, Mar. 28, 2025. The Military Child of the...... read more read more Photo By Elaina Siler | The Harris family poses for a family photo, Mar. 28, 2025. The Military Child of the Year award celebrates exceptional 13- to 18-year-olds who excel academically, demonstrate leadership and volunteerism and actively participate in extracurricular activities while navigating the unique challenges of military family life. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Military readiness isn't just about the individual in uniform; it's about the strength and resilience of the entire family. This year, Natalia Serna, daughter of Space Launch Delta 30’s senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris and Maria Tapia, embodies this crucial connection as the U.S. Space Force's Military Child of the Year, recognized by Operation Homefront.



This prestigious award, presented annually for the past 17 years, recognizes the resilience, leadership, and commitment of military children across all six branches of the armed forces.



“I was completely shocked. Being nominated was an incredible honor, but finding out I had won felt surreal,” said Natalia. “I immediately thought of my family, my peers, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”



Natalia paved her path to this remarkable achievement with courage, adaptability, and unwavering spirit. Throughout her father's deployments, she faced the challenges inherent to military life with grace, grit and determination.



“Military life isn’t easy — TDYs, long separations, and frequent moves require constant adjustment. Our daughter has handled each challenge with remarkable strength,” said Chief Master Sgt. Harris. “This award is an incredible honor and truly reflects the hard work, sacrifices, and heart our daughter has poured into her community and our family. For our family, it’s a moment to pause and celebrate not just her accomplishments but the journey it took to get here.”



Natalia’s story resonated deeply with the judges throughout the multi-stage selection process. Her compelling essays and insightful interviews showcased not only her personal growth but also her passion for supporting other military youth and solidified her belief in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another.



“Natalia has great social skills,” said Tapia. “She is constantly embracing new experiences that cultivate connections that enrich her life.” Tapia credits their time in Germany as a pivotal experience for Natalia, familiarizing herself with the culture of six nearby countries local to Germany.



“She developed a strong desire to explore, travel, and seek new information and experiences that have helped her become a well-rounded teen,” said Tapia.



After attending seven schools in 11 years, the family says youth programs that support military kids as well as mentors who understand the constant changes that come with military life were highly impactful for this achievement. For Natalia, she is just getting started.



“Being named Military Child of the Year for the Space Force motivates me to amplify my voice and use it to support other military children,” said Natalia. “Whether it’s advocating for and creating spaces where military kids feel heard and supported, I want to be part of the solution.”



Natalia’s story serves as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of military children across the globe. Her message to current and future military children emphasizes their inner strength.



“You are stronger than you realize. Constant moves, deployments, and the uncertainty can be tough, but those challenges also shape you into someone resilient, adaptable and capable of achieving incredible things,” said Natalia.



She stands as a shining example of resilience, leadership, and unwavering commitment to community – values that will undoubtedly guide her toward a bright and impactful future.



“This award solidifies my passion for leadership and pushes me to find new ways to give back,” said Natalia. “Not just within the military community but beyond.”