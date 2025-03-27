Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Corps announces refill date, hosts spring operations public information meetings

    Albeni Falls Dam Spillway Gate Replacement Project

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of Albeni Falls Dam, in Oldtown, Idaho.... read more read more

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Seattle District begins gradual spring refill of Lake Pend Oreille, April 1.

    The district plans to manage 2025 summer lake levels within the normal summer elevation band of 2062.0 - 2062.5 feet, as measured near Hope, Idaho.

    Army Corps indicates it is too early to determine when Lake Pend Oreille will reach normal summer levels, but expects to achieve this once the major flood risk has subsided, while also considering the limitations of the spillway gates.

    USACE representatives will share additional information on spring refill at upcoming public meetings in Ponderay, Idaho and Cusick, Washington. Other discussion topics include restricted operations, updates on the spillway gate replacement project and forecasts on snowpack and inflows.

    Public Information Meeting Details:

    Thursday, May 1, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
    Ponderay Events Center
    401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E
    Ponderay, ID 83852

     Friday, May 2, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
    Camas Center for Community Wellness
    1821 N. LeClerc Rd. #5
    Cusick, WA 99119

    For those unable to physically attend but are interested in joining, please use this link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

    Meeting ID: 993 235 972 476; Passcode RQ2HN2uV (May 1 in Ponderay)
    Meeting ID: 993 308 558 839; Passcode yF7x7wV6 (May 2 in Cusick)
    Dial in by phone: 601-262-2433
    Phone Conference ID: 483 936 61# (May 1 in Ponderay)
    Phone Conference ID: 514 424 970# (May 2 in Cusick)

    Contact
    Taylor Johnson
    Ph: 208-437-3133, E: taylor.m.johnson@usace.army.mil
    or

    Nicole L. Celestine
    Ph: 206-554-1894; E:nicole.l.celestine@usace.army.mil

