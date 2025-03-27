Army Corps announces refill date, hosts spring operations public information meetings

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Seattle District begins gradual spring refill of Lake Pend Oreille, April 1.



The district plans to manage 2025 summer lake levels within the normal summer elevation band of 2062.0 - 2062.5 feet, as measured near Hope, Idaho.



Army Corps indicates it is too early to determine when Lake Pend Oreille will reach normal summer levels, but expects to achieve this once the major flood risk has subsided, while also considering the limitations of the spillway gates.



USACE representatives will share additional information on spring refill at upcoming public meetings in Ponderay, Idaho and Cusick, Washington. Other discussion topics include restricted operations, updates on the spillway gate replacement project and forecasts on snowpack and inflows.



Public Information Meeting Details:



Thursday, May 1, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Ponderay Events Center

401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E

Ponderay, ID 83852



Friday, May 2, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Camas Center for Community Wellness

1821 N. LeClerc Rd. #5

Cusick, WA 99119



For those unable to physically attend but are interested in joining, please use this link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting



Meeting ID: 993 235 972 476; Passcode RQ2HN2uV (May 1 in Ponderay)

Meeting ID: 993 308 558 839; Passcode yF7x7wV6 (May 2 in Cusick)

Dial in by phone: 601-262-2433

Phone Conference ID: 483 936 61# (May 1 in Ponderay)

Phone Conference ID: 514 424 970# (May 2 in Cusick)



Contact

Taylor Johnson

Ph: 208-437-3133, E: taylor.m.johnson@usace.army.mil

or



Nicole L. Celestine

Ph: 206-554-1894; E:nicole.l.celestine@usace.army.mil

