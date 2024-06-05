Overhead photo of Albeni Falls Dam, in Idaho, looking upstream. Photo courtesy Craig Brengle.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8455892
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-VA654-2696
|Resolution:
|4400x2475
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|OLDTOWN, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Albeni Falls Dam, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Albeni Falls Dam hosts Natural Resource Master Plan Meetings
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT