Arlington National Cemetery Hosts 18 Medal of Honor Recipients on National Medal of Honor Day

When Medal of Honor recipients Allan Kellogg, Jr., and Kenneth David placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on National Medal of Honor Day, David thought of only one thing, “I reflected on the seven members of my squad who lost their life that day.”



The day David, a former U.S. Army private first class, was referencing was May 7, 1970—the day he received the Medal of Honor for defending Fire Support Base Maureen, in South Vietnam, from a major enemy attack. He fought inside and outside the base, drawing enemy fire to prevent the wounded from being attacked, despite his own wounds from an exploding satchel charge. He carried wounded soldiers out of harm’s way but returned to fighting until the enemy broke contact.



On March 25, 2025, David and Kellogg, along with 16 other Medal of Honor recipients, visited the cemetery to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day, a tradition that reinforces the deep respect and gratitude we owe to those who served, while ensuring their extraordinary sacrifices are never forgotten.



The Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony included honor guards from all the military branches. The U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” played “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Host of the ceremony, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and Commander of Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, joined Kellogg and David as they laid their wreath.



Kellogg received his Medal of Honor as a Marine staff sergeant in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, on March 11, 1970. He threw himself on an enemy hand grenade, suffering multiple wounds but saving the lives of several other Marines.



Due to his exceptional service, Kellogg was selected in May 1984 to designate the Vietnam War Unknown, prior to his interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Today, Kellogg dedicates himself to attending military funerals, mostly at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. “I go out of my way to participate in the services,” he said.



Other Medal of Honor recipients spoke about the importance of the day and the bravery of their fellows. Alfred Rascon, who received his medal as an Army medic for his actions at the Battle of Dak To in Vietnam, said, “It’s a special day to give thanks to those who aren’t with us, but in reality, they are. They’re with us 24 hours a day.” Brian Thacker, who received his medal for defending a firebase in in Kontum Province, Vietnam, said, “When the edge of the envelope comes, you don’t say ‘I quit.’ You say, ‘I go do,’ and that’s part of who we are.”



They also spoke about their reverence for the cemetery. Pointing to the rows of headstones across from the Memorial Amphitheater, David remarked, “These guys all gave their lives for their country.” Rascon called the cemetery a beautiful place and praised those buried here. “They’re heroes, male and female, and they represent our country,” he said. Thacker, whose father is buried in the cemetery, added, “I want to be here when it’s time.”