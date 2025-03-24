Dedicated Nurse Awarded Top in Leadership at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Leadership is often measured by experience, decision-making, and the ability to guide a team through the most challenging times. It is found in the quiet moments of compassion, the unwavering resilience in the face of adversity, and the deep commitment to patients and peers. Few embody these qualities so wholly, which is why Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville Nurse Clinic Manager Kristen L. Harvison is the rightful recipient of the 2024 Military Health System Civilian Nursing Leadership Excellence Award.

Harvison is a retired Navy commander with 28 years of active-duty service, 37 years as a registered nurse, and 25 years as a certified nurse midwife. With roots in Subic Bay, Philippines, she developed a love for travel at an early age, having grown up as a “military brat” with her two siblings. Harvison’s love for the Navy was inspired by watching her father who was a career sailor. She shared, “My father served in the Navy for 30 years, from 1949 to 1979. He was a cryptologic technician maintenance and retired as a chief warrant officer 4.”

Since childhood, Harvison knew her path in life. “From the time I was a young child, I wanted to join the Navy. Growing up in a military family, I loved the traveling opportunities that allowed us to live in other countries,” she said.

Harvison began her medical studies at the Medical College of Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1987. Shortly after, she embarked on her military career by entering Officer Indoctrination School in Newport, Rhode Island, and by 1999, she had earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree, majoring in midwifery at the Medical University of South Carolina where she graduated Sigma Theta Tau.

With an extensive background in healthcare as a servicemember and civilian, Harvison’s professional career encompassed a diverse array of roles, including serving as a staff nurse and division officer across various units, certified nurse midwife (CNM), director of professional education, and her current role as a nurse clinic manager. And with these experiences came travel opportunities. Her positions have taken her all over the U.S. to across the globe to Japan, Spain, and Kuwait.

The Navy helped Harvison define her path in healthcare. She explained, “It was actually the Navy that put me on the path to becoming a CNM. As a new nurse, I worked in the neurosurgical unit at a big trauma hospital. I really enjoyed surgical patients and figured I would always work in that area of nursing. Never in a million years would I believe I would work in the maternal/child area, nor would I have thought about becoming a CNM.”

Harvison continued, “Obstetrics was not a rotation I enjoyed during nursing school so I would have never asked to work in labor and delivery (L&D). Then while stationed at Naval Hospital Twenty-Nine Palms, I was assigned to L&D. I will admit that at that time, I did not have any desire to work in obstetrics, but the “needs of the Navy” resulted in my transfer to L&D. I was literally told on a Friday afternoon that I would be working in L&D, starting Monday.”

It seems that Harvison was being led down a path she never anticipated but would eventually grow to value. “Long story short, I grew to love this area of nursing. I loved supporting women, making a difference in their lives, and the lives of their families. I liked the autonomy I had as a CNM. I loved being a part of such a special time in a patient and their family's life,” she expressed.

“It’s truly a beautiful experience to care for a couple welcoming their first child, and equally rewarding to be a part of the journey as a family grows with subsequent children. Also, as an advocate for women’s health, I love being able to positively affect women’s lives and provide support to them during difficult times,” she added. “I believe strongly in women’s autonomy. As a CNO, it has been very rewarding to educate and empower women so they are knowledgeable and can be an advocate in their healthcare.”

Spanning more than 13 years of combined expertise at NH Jacksonville, Harvison has worn many hats, built lasting friendships, and continues to expand on that legacy. She said, “I very much enjoy the staff I work with, both those I have known for 20-plus years and the new people I meet as they rotate through. I love being a part of military medicine and taking care of active-duty service members and their beneficiaries.”

When it comes to self-care, Harvison achieves balance in life by embracing her passion for exploring. She expressed, “So far, the only continent I haven’t set foot on is Antarctica. My next two trips planned are an eight-day trip to Germany for the Christmas markets and a 12-day cruise to the United Kingdom and Normandy, France. I usually plan one nice vacation every one to one and a half years and then small trips throughout the year. I also enjoy quilting, and I love to cook.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2025 Date Posted: 03.27.2025 16:49 Story ID: 493936 Location: US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dedicated Nurse Awarded Top in Leadership at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, by Kieshia Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.