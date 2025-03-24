S.C. National Guard Aviation Units Continue Fire Suppression Efforts, Now in the Upstate

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine | South Carolina Army National Guard helicopters, specifically a UH-60 Black hawk and a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine | South Carolina Army National Guard helicopters, specifically a UH-60 Black hawk and a CH-47 Chinook, conduct aerial, water-bucket operations on the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge wildfires, Pickens County, South Carolina March 23, 2025. The end-of-day totals for the two National Guard helicopters show approximatively 150 water drops completed and nearly 48,000 gallons of water delivered in support of the South Carolina Forestry Commission, on March 23rd. Moving forward the number of aircraft will increase to two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command assigned to the ongoing wildfires response effort, pending adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following a successful fire suppression support mission in Myrtle Beach, S.C. National Guard aviation units are now assisting with wildfire control efforts in the Upstate.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Alpha Company, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover and the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Donaldson Center in Greenville, both part of 59th Aviation Troop Command, are utilizing UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.



Black Hawks are equipped with 600-gallon water buckets, while the Chinook carries the largest bucket currently used on a military aircraft, capable of dropping up to 2,000 gallons of water per load.



“Our pilots and crews are working hard to support our partner agencies,” said U.S. Army Capt. Chase Blackwell, commander of Alpha Company, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard. “Their commitment to the ground efforts and especially to the people of South Carolina is profound.”



The crews recently completed missions in Myrtle Beach, where they released 1,027,360 gallons of water—roughly the volume of two Olympic-size swimming pools. Since beginning support in the Upstate, the aviation units have dropped 375,040 gallons of water in over 37 flight hours.



“I’m incredibly proud of the men and women of our aviation units,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Summey, commander of 2nd Battalion, 151st Security and Support Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard. “They’ve been working long hours, responding to an unpredictable situation. Their dedication and commitment to keeping South Carolinians safe is truly inspiring.”



The South Carolina National Guard is supporting the South Carolina Forestry Commission and working in a multiagency effort. Approximately 25 aviation command Soldiers are currently on state active duty, with additional personnel prepared for activation as needed.



“Our Soldiers are proud to assist our state partners in protecting communities and natural resources,” said Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina, “We are committed to providing the necessary support to mitigate the impact of these wildfires and keep our communities safe.”