DC National Guard Fields New Technology to Transform Soldier Processing for 60th Presidential Inauguration, Future JRSOI Operations

WASHINGTON – In preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration (PI60), the District of Columbia National Guard overhauled its reception and personnel accountability process, replacing outdated manual systems with modern digital solutions. Led by LTC Tyson Mele, the Joint Task Force J1, the transition dramatically improved efficiency, accuracy, and security for the thousands of inbound Guardsmen supporting the event.



For years, Army and Air National Guard support arriving from various states faced a slow, cumbersome in-processing system. The process relied on Excel spreadsheets and Common Access Card (CAC) scans, often leading to long wait times and data errors.



“This method involved scanning each card individually into a spreadsheet,” said 1LT Mohammed Wardeh, a data systems analyst with the D.C. National Guard. “Beyond the delays, the system made daily personnel reports challenging.”



Determined to fix the problem and enhance readiness standards, the D.C. National Guard, partnered with the National Guard Bureau’s (NGB) technical team to implement a comprehensive digital system using Microsoft’s Power Platform. The collaboration involved Wardeh, Chief Data Officer Michael Wisniewski, Technical Manager Tram Tran, and Software Engineer James Crandall.



The new system integrated several key technologies like Power Apps, Dataverse, Power Pages, and Power BI.



The impact was immediate with some troops explaining they felt better prepared to start the mission. Wisniewski, the chief data officer from NGB, emphasized the broader implications of the initiative.



“This project clearly demonstrates how carefully chosen technology can resolve real-world challenges, greatly enhancing operational effectiveness and improving the soldier experience,” he said.



With Power BI dashboards providing near-instantaneous reporting, leadership could track arrivals, departures, attendance metrics, and accountability statuses in real time.



“This was more than a technological upgrade—it was about fundamentally changing the experience for our soldiers and improving mission outcomes,” said Mele. “We now have accurate, real-time visibility, enabling quicker, more informed decisions at every command level.”



The new initiative aligns with broader Department of Defense goals to modernize military operations, demonstrating how strategic innovation can enhance readiness, efficiency, and the overall soldier experience.

