Safety in Action: The Role of a USACE Safety Specialist in the Southern California Wildfires Recovery mission

Joseph P. Gibbs, Safety Officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts inspections at multiple sites in Palisades, California, on March 25, 2025, to ensure proper safety practices are being followed and to document any incidents that occur. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

The true impact of a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is often realized in the field, especially during disaster deployments. In these high-pressure environments, safety experts not only ensure compliance but also play a crucial part in helping communities rebuild.



Joey Gibbs realized the profound impact his role as a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist could have during his first disaster deployment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Southern California Wildfires Recovery mission.



He quickly understood how his work influenced both the recovery process and the lives of those affected.



Gibbs has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, for 10 years, with the past year focused on his role as a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist.



His commitment to safety and well-being has made him a vital part of the team, but it was his first disaster deployment that revealed the true scope of his role—not only as a safety expert but also as someone helping people rebuild their lives after a natural disaster.



Reflecting on his first disaster deployment, Gibbs said it has given him an incredible opportunity to help people facing devastating loss.



"I feel fortunate to help so many displaced survivors rebuild their lives," he said. "I'm humbled and blessed every day to listen to their stories and assist them in finding their new normal."



As a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist, Gibbs' responsibilities go beyond ensuring compliance with safety regulations. His role includes training the workforce, conducting inspections, and enforcing safety measures—while adapting to the fast-paced, ever-changing environment of a disaster recovery zone.



"Disasters bring unexpected challenges," Gibbs explained, "but I tend to tackle everything head-on. Not everything can be planned for, but when safety concerns arise, I refer back to regulatory guidance and implement solutions based on those standards to ensure we continue to work safely and efficiently."



The pressure to move quickly in disaster response is undeniable, but Gibbs is adamant that safety must remain a top priority. His approach? Slow things down to ensure smooth operations.



"Slow is smooth, smooth is safe," he said. "Accidents can significantly impact the mission— not only on human lives but also the time lost from the accident itself."



When an accident does occur, Gibbs is clear about the steps he takes to address the situation. The safety of every worker comes first, and he ensures that any injured employee receives medical care immediately.

From there, he leads the team through a safety stand-down, identifying and addressing the cause of the incident before training the team again and ensuring everyone is on the same page before resuming work.



Despite the high-stress nature of disaster deployments, Gibbs believes that constant communication and training are key to maintaining safety.

"Safety discussions and training, both in group settings and one-on-one, are essential," he said. "The properties we’re working on are all different — some are three stories tall; others are built into the slopes or overhang the ocean. The complexities require more planning, and our safety measures must be tailored to each unique property."



Collaboration is another critical element in ensuring the success of any deployment. Gibbs works closely with organizations like FEMA and local agencies to coordinate safety protocols and make sure everyone is aligned in their efforts.

"We all want the same thing," Gibbs remarked. "To efficiently and safely assist the survivors in getting their lives back."



Looking back on his deployment so far, Gibbs emphasizes the importance of reflection and continuous improvement. To help the next group of safety professionals learn from his experiences, he has created a comprehensive continuity binder that records all safety-related insights and updates.



For those considering their first deployment, Gibbs offers this advice: "Definitely do it. Hearing the stories from those who have already been boots on the ground and talking to property owners who’ve lost everything — it will change your life."



In the end, Gibbs embodies the true spirit of selfless service, dedicating himself to the workforce and ensuring they can work safely and effectively as they help rebuild communities and restore hope for those affected.