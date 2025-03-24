DESTROYER SQUADRON 7 RECEIVES FIRST PERMANENTLY ASSIGNED CHAPLAIN CHANGI NAVAL BASE

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Chaplain LCDR Cole Yoos, the first Chaplain permanently assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Chaplain LCDR Cole Yoos, the first Chaplain permanently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 see less | View Image Page

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE – Sailors deployed at sea endure a high-stress environment that can take a toll on their well-being. Luckily, there are resources provided by the Navy to help Sailors succeed as they serve, one of those is the Chaplain.



As the first Chaplain to be permanently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 in Singapore, U.S. Navy Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Cole Yoos serves a vital role in strengthening the spiritual readiness of Sailors aboard Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) operating across the operationally demanding U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“My ministry involves the provision and facilitation of worship services, confidential counseling, and ensuring an overall direct access to spiritual guidance and resilience resources for those Sailors who are navigating personal and professional challenges while deployed,” said Chaplain Yoos.



Lt. Cmdr. Yoos’ work includes providing timely advice and counsel to command leadership on ethics, morale, and the well-being of crews to ensure the LCS crews and staff at DESRON 7 remain combat-ready and ready to accomplish their mission .



"Chaplains give Sailors someone to talk to about things they wouldn’t be comfortable talking to others shipmates about,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Miranda Cappetto, a crewmember of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10.) “Some of us hold things in that can cause us to explode in high-stress situations and Chaplains provide a great mental health resource.”



Having a Chaplain permanently attached to DESRON 7 expands the staff’s capabilities to ensure combat-readiness for Sailors deployed in one of the most vital operational areas in the U.S. Navy . Smaller Naval vessels aren’t fortunate enough to have a Chaplain stationed aboard. For the Littoral Combat Ships supported by DESRON 7 , Chaplain Yoos is there to lend a hand.



As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.