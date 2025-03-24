Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Sam Kim

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea--Senior Airman Sam Kim, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, was recognized as the Pride of the Pack for the week of March 24-28.

Kim has dual-hatted as a facility maintenance team controller and dormitory sub-AMP (asset management plans), responsible for the life-cycle management of the facilities and ensuring compliance with dorm projects.

Kim also led a 4-Airman team servicing PACAF’s largest unaccompanied housing campus, tracking 785 work tasks and completing 30 weekly maintenance and repair tasks.

As the CE unit control center subject matter expert, he tracked the accountability of 214 personnel, warehouse operations, and post-attack damage assessment and repairs.

He was hand selected to run the tactical operations center (TAC) for two Wing ACE movements, tracking 62 members, 16 sorties, 13k flight hours, 24k pounds of cargo, and 64 munitions supporting dispersed combat flying operations.

In his free time, Kim volunteers at a local church eight hours weekly as an English teacher and recruited five of his fellow Airmen to join him.

Thank you SrA Kim for everything you do for the Wolf Pack!

