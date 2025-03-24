Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell Confirmed as South Carolina's Next Adjutant General

Photo By Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell is officially confirmed by the South Carolina...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell is officially confirmed by the South Carolina Senate as the state's 30th adjutant general, following his nomination by Governor Henry McMaster, Columbia, South Carolina, March 26, 2025. Stilwell will succeed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty as leader of the South Carolina National Guard. As adjutant general, Stilwell will oversee the operations of the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard, and Youth ChalleNGe Academy. He has pledged to prioritize the well-being and success of the Military Department's personnel, citing their safety and effectiveness as his top responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. - Today, the South Carolina Senate has officially confirmed U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as the state's next adjutant general, following his nomination by Governor Henry McMaster. Stilwell will succeed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty as leader of the South Carolina National Guard. As adjutant general, Stilwell will oversee the operations of the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard, and Youth ChalleNGe Academy. He has pledged to prioritize the well-being and success of the Military Department's personnel, citing their safety and effectiveness as his top responsibility.



Stilwell brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various capacities within the South Carolina National Guard, including as director of joint staff and deputy commanding general-reserve affairs at the U.S. Army War College. He has also deployed to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Kuwait, earning numerous awards and decorations for his service.



"Brigadier General Stilwell's years of experience and proven leadership within the South Carolina National Guard have prepared him to take on this critical role," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I know that he will continue to serve our state with honor and distinction, ensuring the Guard remains ready to protect South Carolinians and support our communities in times of need."



Stilwell has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as adjutant general and has committed to working tirelessly on behalf of the state's military personnel and citizens. He will work closely with state leadership to ensure the continued success and effectiveness of the South Carolina National Guard.



The confirmation of Stilwell as adjutant general marks a new chapter in the South Carolina National Guard's leadership. He is poised to build on the strong foundation established by his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Van McCarty.



"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Adjutant General of the great state of South Carolina. We have been busy, but our Soldiers and Airmen kept one steady focus on their mission to do what they were asked to do and do it well," said Major General Van McCarty. "Under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Stilwell, I am confident the Soldiers, Airmen, and employees of the Military Department will continue to answer the call of our state and our nation.”



At this time, a date has not been determined for the change of command ceremony.