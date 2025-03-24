Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell Confirmed as South Carolina's Next Adjutant General

    South Carolina Senate confirms Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as 30th adjutant general for South Carolina

    Photo By Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell is officially confirmed by the South Carolina...... read more read more

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Courtesy Story

    South Carolina National Guard

    Columbia, S.C. - Today, the South Carolina Senate has officially confirmed U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as the state's next adjutant general, following his nomination by Governor Henry McMaster. Stilwell will succeed U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty as leader of the South Carolina National Guard. As adjutant general, Stilwell will oversee the operations of the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, the Emergency Management Division, the State Guard, and Youth ChalleNGe Academy. He has pledged to prioritize the well-being and success of the Military Department's personnel, citing their safety and effectiveness as his top responsibility.

    Stilwell brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various capacities within the South Carolina National Guard, including as director of joint staff and deputy commanding general-reserve affairs at the U.S. Army War College. He has also deployed to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Kuwait, earning numerous awards and decorations for his service.

    "Brigadier General Stilwell's years of experience and proven leadership within the South Carolina National Guard have prepared him to take on this critical role," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I know that he will continue to serve our state with honor and distinction, ensuring the Guard remains ready to protect South Carolinians and support our communities in times of need."

    Stilwell has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as adjutant general and has committed to working tirelessly on behalf of the state's military personnel and citizens. He will work closely with state leadership to ensure the continued success and effectiveness of the South Carolina National Guard.

    The confirmation of Stilwell as adjutant general marks a new chapter in the South Carolina National Guard's leadership. He is poised to build on the strong foundation established by his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Van McCarty.

    "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Adjutant General of the great state of South Carolina. We have been busy, but our Soldiers and Airmen kept one steady focus on their mission to do what they were asked to do and do it well," said Major General Van McCarty. "Under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Stilwell, I am confident the Soldiers, Airmen, and employees of the Military Department will continue to answer the call of our state and our nation.”

    At this time, a date has not been determined for the change of command ceremony.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 18:27
    Story ID: 493812
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell Confirmed as South Carolina's Next Adjutant General, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    South Carolina Senate confirms Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as 30th adjutant general for South Carolina
    South Carolina Senate confirms Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as 30th adjutant general for South Carolina
    South Carolina Senate confirms Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell as 30th adjutant general for South Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SCNG
    Brig. Gen. Stilwell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download