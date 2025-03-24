LA District hosts Iron King Mine Project Industry Day

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | More than 150 participants attended the Iron King Mine Project Industry Day Jan. 28 at...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | More than 150 participants attended the Iron King Mine Project Industry Day Jan. 28 at Gateway Community College in Phoenix. During the event, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District welcomed questions and input from vendors, partners and local government representatives. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s Mega Projects Division hosted the Iron King Mine Project Industry Day Jan. 28 at Gateway Community College.



The event, led by the Los Angeles District’s Claudia Garcia, project manager, and Kinya “Roger” Minami, Small Business Office procurement analyst, invited vendors to discuss environmental remediation projects in Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona, located an hour north of Phoenix.



“The purpose of the industry day is to provide information to local contractors, including small businesses, about how to respond to contract work details for three contracts towards cleanup efforts for the Iron King Mine and Humboldt Smelter site.” wrote Garcia and Minami in a joint statement.



The district entered into a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide remedial action for the Iron King Mine site as part of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, located in Dewey-Humboldt, a small town with a population of approximately 4,500 residents.



The former Iron King Mine extracted and processed rock ores of zinc, silver, lead and gold. It was one of the largest silver and zinc mines in Arizona.



“The event also ensures equal distribution of information and economic opportunity for local, regional, tribal and rural vendors interested in supporting the project,” Minami said.



More than 140 people representing about 80 firms attended the event. More than 20 were small business owners from Arizona, including vendors from Phoenix, Prescott, Tempe, Tucson and Yavapai County.



“Claudia and I have developed successful relationships with local nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Small Business Association to ensure small and disadvantaged populations have equal access to business development opportunities that result from the cleanup efforts,” Minami said.



The Industry Day agenda consisted of a project presentation, an open forum for questions and answers, project site board displays and break-out sessions for more one-on-one discussions.



Visit www.spl.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program to learn more about doing business with USACE and the Small Business Program.