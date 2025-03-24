Optimizing the LA Wildfire Debris Removal Mission: USACE Leverages Expertise Across Academia, Industry, Military Logistics

Photo By Maj. Spencer Garrison | Highly detailed terrain data captured by the Army Geospatial Center's BuckEye aerial...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Spencer Garrison | Highly detailed terrain data captured by the Army Geospatial Center's BuckEye aerial collection platform yields three-dimensional, color-graded imagery and other volumetric information, which will help inform U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plans to remove debris from multiple schools and an anticipated 10,000-plus residential properties, following the devastating Jan. 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles County. As recovery moves forward, USACE continues deploying a wide array of cutting-edge capabilities to support this FEMA-assigned mission – expected to become the most massive debris cleanup in the Corps’ nearly 250-year history. see less | View Image Page

As recovery moves forward following the devastating January 2025 Southern California wildfires, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has deployed a wide array of experts and cutting-edge capabilities to support the mission, which is expected to become one of the largest and most complex debris cleanups in the Corps’ history.



To ensure the swift and efficient execution of this monumental mission, USACE is consulting with an unprecedented coalition of expertise, including partners from academia, industry, and the military. This collaboration is key to optimizing the logistics and operations of debris removal, ensuring that every aspect of the recovery process is as effective and timely as possible.



"By harnessing the expertise of industry, academia, and the military, we are accelerating debris removal and clearing the way for the region to recover and rebuild," said Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations. "We know that for those impacted by disaster, every moment counts, and recovery can’t come soon enough. That’s why your U.S. Army is focused on optimizing every step of this process to ensure the fastest, safest, and most effective recovery for the communities we serve."



To bolster the effectiveness of the debris removal mission, USACE is working with experts from UCLA, industry contractors already involved under USACE’s Advanced Contracting Initiative (ACI), and logistical specialists from U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). Each of these groups brings a unique perspective, adding invaluable insight to the critical work of clearing wildfire debris and setting the stage for long-term recovery.



UCLA’s Expertise: Innovative Research and Academic Insights



As one of the nation’s leading research institutions, UCLA’s contributions to this wildfire recovery are central to mission success. They have enabled USACE to rapidly accelerate debris removal and the recovery timeline for fire survivors. UCLA's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, which specializes in disaster recovery and environmental restoration, has been a critical partner in assessing the environmental impacts of the wildfires.



Their research focuses on optimizing debris sorting and ensuring that hazardous materials, such as asbestos and heavy metals, are removed safely. By integrating their findings into USACE’s debris removal strategy, UCLA is helping to ensure that recovery efforts prioritize both speed and environmental responsibility. Additionally, UCLA is assisting in developing methodologies to address future wildfire recovery efforts, refining best practices that can be applied to ongoing operations and future disasters.



“Our collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is centered on designing and evaluating innovative strategies to remove debris from areas affected by wildfires,” said Jiaqi Ma, an associate professor in the department. “Leveraging a Los Angeles digital twin, our researchers are optimizing key factors, such as truck routing and scheduling of large movements, to ensure that debris removal is efficient and safe. We are also carefully assessing the human impact, including the effects of heavy vehicle traffic, dust, and noise, while working to minimize disruptions to critical infrastructure, such as maintaining the capacity and safety of main highway routes.”



Industry Experts: A Collaborative Approach to Debris Removal



USACE’s partnerships with industry contractors have long been a cornerstone of its ability to scale operations quickly and efficiently. The Corps' ACI program has already helped streamline contracting processes, enabling contractors with the right capabilities to mobilize quickly in the aftermath of the disaster. By tapping into a network of established partners, USACE has been able to leverage industry knowledge to ensure the timely and safe removal of debris.



“The collaboration between USACE and contractors under the ACI program is critical to ensuring debris removal operations are effective and appropriately scalable,” said Col. Richard Pfeiffer, USACE Deputy Director of Contracting and the Senior Contracting Officer on Task Force Phoenix. “We’ve worked alongside these contractors on numerous large-scale recovery projects, and their ability to deploy their teams quickly is a major success factor in these types of operations. Our ability to tap into the power of the U.S. economy, through contracting and the capabilities they bring to the table is critical to delivering on USACE’s commitment to the Nation.”



Contractors provide vital support across a range of areas, from transporting debris to recycling materials and managing waste. Their real-time feedback on the operational challenges they face helps USACE adjust its strategies and continuously improve its approach. By working closely with industry leaders, USACE is optimizing its operations, improving efficiency, and reducing delays in the debris removal process.



Underscoring USACE’s commitment to optimization, leaders of Task Force Phoenix recently hosted a listening session with industry representatives that covered various ideas for improving debris removal operations. These included how best to tailor operations across 24-hour schedules, or using different hauling capabilities to optimize handling large volumes of debris, especially in areas with congested traffic or difficult terrain. Attendees also discussed how best to coordinate across public and private entities.



Industry representatives noted while the current situation shares some similarities with past disasters like Hurricane Sandy, the complexities of this disaster have created a set of challenges rarely encountered at this scale. These conversations overall highlighted the need for constant adjustments and creative solutions as recovery operations unfold.



Building on its collaboration with industry partners, USACE is also focused on addressing the direct impacts of recovery efforts on local communities. From traffic congestion to business disruptions, leaders recognize the challenges residents face and are actively working to balance the urgency of debris removal with the need to maintain accessibility and safety.



“The Corps and our partners have held town halls and listening sessions with those impacted by the wildfires. We hear your concerns about traffic impacts,” said COL Eric Swenson, USACE Wildfire Recovery Field Office commander. “We also recognize the hardship businesses in and along the impacted areas face due to ongoing traffic restrictions. While a full reopening of restricted roads is a top priority, we must balance that with the need for safe and expeditious debris removal. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to optimize our processes to support recovery as quickly and safely as possible.”



Logistical Experts from U.S. Transportation Command: Ensuring Smooth Coordination



In addition to the academic and industry partnerships, USACE is also collaborating with experts from U.S. Transportation Command, who are critical to managing the massive scale of the debris removal mission. The breadth of their experience in logistics ensures that every aspect of the operation, from coordinating transportation routes to ensuring the availability of necessary equipment, is executed smoothly.



“Our team provided access to software that optimizes logistics networks and analyzes impacts on supply chains for operations planning,” said Curt Zargan, the deputy director of USTRANSCOM’s Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Transportation Engineering Agency. “With a mission of this scale and complexity, the logistics challenge is immense, but software solutions such as this help ensure resources are efficiently deployed to best effects and leaders are ready for various contingencies.”



This partnership is critical in making sure supplies and equipment are available at the right times and locations, minimizing delays and protecting continuity of operations. This expertise in large-scale coordination is helping USACE maintain the momentum of the recovery effort, ensuring the debris removal operation stays on schedule.



A Unified, Multi-Pronged Approach to Recovery



Together, these partnerships form a unified approach to the recovery effort in Los Angeles. From UCLA’s cutting-edge research to the logistical expertise of USTRANSCOM and the operational capabilities of industry contractors, each group brings a critical piece of the puzzle that helps USACE manage the complexities of the debris removal process. This multi-pronged strategy ensures USACE can meet the challenges of the most massive wildfire debris removal effort in its history with the greatest degree of efficiency and effectiveness.



As the recovery mission continues to unfold, USACE will continue to refine its approach, relying on the wealth of expertise from its academic, industry, and military partners to ensure the mission is completed with the highest standards of safety, environmental protection, and efficiency.



"Our unwavering commitment is to ensure our part of the recovery process is as safe, swift, and effective as possible. By uniting expertise across local, state, and federal partners, as well as leaders in academia, industry, and the military, we are tackling every aspect of the debris removal mission with unmatched precision and coordination,” said Kelly. “This mission is a testament to the power of collaboration and the extraordinary depth of expertise supporting USACE in delivering results for those impacted by the wildfires."