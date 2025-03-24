Army Brings STEM Education to Local High Schools, Festive Air Show Weekend

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | SHREVEPORT, La. — The U.S. Army routes its interactive STEM education semi-trailer...... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | SHREVEPORT, La. — The U.S. Army routes its interactive STEM education semi-trailer filled with hands-on activities, here, to visit local high schools and showcase at the 2025 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show, this March 27 – 31. The intent of the Army’s STEM semi-trailer, or AS9, is to demonstrate vast STEM careers offered by the Army to students and working adults. see less | View Image Page

SHREVEPORT, La. — The U.S. Army routes its interactive STEM education semi-trailer filled with hands-on activities, here, to visit local high schools and showcase at the 2025 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show, this March 27 – 31.



The intent of the Army’s STEM semi-trailer, or AS9, is to demonstrate vast STEM careers offered by the Army to students and working adults.



“The Army uses the latest technologies and sciences to leverage battlefield advantages,” Capt. Edwin Medina, Shreveport Army Recruiting Company Commander, said. “Those same technologies and sciences are later used in jobs in the American workforce; our Soldiers who learn these technological and scientific skills become competitive candidates for the workforce while they serve, or upon completion service.”



Digital platforms and robotics aboard the trailer offer gaming-style mission challenges to excite interest in participants.



Below is the tentative schedule where the AS9 will appear in the Greater-Shreveport area:



Airline High School

Thursday, March 27, 8 – 12p.m.



Parkway High School

Friday, March 28, 8:30 – 12p.m.



Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air

Saturday, March 29, 8 – 4p.m.



Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air

Sunday, March 30, 8 – 4p.m.



Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning

Monday, March 31, 8 – 4p.m.



On exhibition, the AS9 has ‘Meet SARAH: The Future of Rescue mission’, a real-life scenario experience that shows how autonomous systems are changing how the Army conducts business.



“The Search And Rescue Autonomous Hardware game experience, titled SARAH on the AS9, forces users to use critical thinking and leading-edge technology, together, to solve a complex rescue mission,” Medina said.



For information to conduct an interview aboard the interactive trailer, reach out to our office, or Capt. Edwin Medina edwin.m.medina.mil@army.mil at (504)-813-2177.

