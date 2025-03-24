On a Roll: MILITARY STAR Card’s Value Hits the Road with Six New Wrapped Trailers

FORT BELVOIR – The Exchange Credit Program celebrated its collaboration with Discover Global Network in a big way—53 feet long, to be exact.



Six new MILITARY STAR card tractor-trailers—53-foot rolling billboards— are on the road across the United States reminding service members, military families, Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians that the card, now powered by Discover, is the one card for their military lifestyle.



The trailer design was officially unveiled outside the Fort Belvoir PX on March 26. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service administers the MILITARY STAR card, which is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and other partners across military installations.



“This stunning trailer makes it crystal clear,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The MILITARY STAR card is truly the one card that supports the military community. From young service members establishing credit, to helping military families while PCS’ing, the Exchange Credit Program is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier.”



MILITARY STAR’s collaboration with Discover allows the card to be accepted by additional services and providers on military installations, including concessionaires, name-brand restaurants, third-party vendors, certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities and more.



To celebrate the new trailers, MILITARY STAR Day was in full force at Fort Belvoir with complementary food truck lunches, 10% savings on in-store purchases with the card and double points on all transactions.



In 2024, MILITARY STAR delivered more than $470 million in value to the military community. Benefits include:



• 10% off first-day’s purchases.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Express fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on ShopMyExchange.com orders.

• Unlimited 2% rewards everywhere the card is accepted.



To apply for card and learn more, visit MyECP.com.

