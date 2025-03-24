Cape Coral native Senior Airman Steven Cardo selected for F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Cardo, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team public...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Cardo, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team public affairs specialist, poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professionalism and technical excellence of the Airmen who keep it flying to millions of spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team has selected Senior Airman Steven Cardo, a Cape Coral, Florida, native, to serve as its dedicated public affairs representative for the 2025 air show season.



A graduate of Cape Coral High School, Cardo attended the University of Central Florida before enlisting in the Air Force in 2021. He served as a public affairs specialist at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, where he was selected for the role.



Cardo will join the team of one pilot, seven aircraft maintenance specialists and one public affairs representative, all meticulously trained and handpicked from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB. The team performs at more than 20 air shows annually, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of the Air Force’s most versatile multirole fighter aircraft.



“It's a tremendous honor and privilege to work alongside such talented Airmen and represent the Air Force on this team,” said Cardo. “I'm excited to hit the road and share this experience with as many people as possible. The F-16 demo is truly incredible, and I can't wait to help showcase all the hard work that goes into bringing it to life.”



As the public affairs representative, Cardo will capture the team’s performances through photography, videography and written content. He also will manage the team’s social media, coordinate community outreach events and engage with media outlets to share the team’s mission with millions of spectators and fans.



“Steven is the sole public affairs specialist for the F-16 Demonstration Team,” said Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot. “This year, he will connect us with millions of Americans at airshows and through the content that he generates for social media. It is an enormous responsibility that I know he is prepared for thanks to not just his military training but also the support that he's received from his friends and family in Cape Coral, Miami and elsewhere.”



The Viper Demonstration Team participates in unique displays of airpower throughout history. They often fly in formation with historic warbirds, demonstrating the evolution of aviation technology and the dedication of the Airmen who fly, maintain and support these aircraft.