Vandenberg Unveils Advanced Vehicle Operations Room for Future Space Missions

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Space Launch Delta 30, in collaboration with the Space Development Agency (SDA), has unveiled a state-of-the-art Vehicle Operations Room (VOR) designed to support the evolving needs of a diverse range of spaceport users. The newly remodeled facility signifies a significant leap forward in the base's ability to facilitate complex space missions.

Renovations on the VOR began Feb. 2024, and achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in Nov. 2024. The facility successfully supported its first National Security Space Launch (NSSL) operation in Jan. 2025, marking the dawn of a new era for SLD 30. Demonstrating its immediate value, the VOR has already facilitated three integrated crew exercises for upcoming NSSL missions.



“SDA is thrilled with the launch day operations capability that the 2d Space Launch Squadron’s (2 SLS) VOR provides for SDA’s upcoming Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) Tranche 1 launch campaign,” said Bill Blauser, SDA acting director. “We greatly appreciate the partnership and collaboration with 2 SLS. The welcome and support provided by the entire SLD 30 leadership team puts SDA on a path to bring the PWSA into operations beginning with the inaugural launches in late summer 2025.”

"The establishment of the Vehicle Operations Room marks a strategic milestone for the 2d Space Launch Squadron and Space Launch Delta 30," said Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, 2d SLS commander. "This facility meets the dynamic needs of our diverse spaceport users and strengthens the Delta’s operational capacity, resiliency, and responsiveness while also reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the space domain.”

2 SLS played a pivotal role in the development and implementation of the VOR, working closely with SDA to ensure it meets the specific and evolving requirements of spaceport customers. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both organizations to advancing the nation's space capabilities.



The VOR offers a flexible and robust environment for all users, boasting comprehensive rehearsal and day-of-launch communication and data capabilities. Equipped with high-speed commercial Wi-Fi access and seating for up to 30 personnel, the facility prioritizes connectivity and comfort for all team members. Critically, the VOR houses essential voice communications equipment and modernized launch countdown displays to provide vital support to spaceport users.



"2SLS is proud to deliver this enhanced capability to our spaceport customers," said U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Solomon Hanson, 2SLS mission integration flight commander. "The VOR stands as a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled support and ensuring mission success for all who operate from Vandenberg."



As the space industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the VOR will serve as a critical asset, ensuring the success of future missions and solidifying the nation's leadership in space exploration and security leadership in the space domain.